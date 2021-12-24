It was a milestone Forrest Mazey had been looking forward to reaching for a long time.
The third-year McAlester coach led his team to the state championship game — the first title appearance in Mazey’s career — and said the journey was nothing short of incredible.
“It was special,” said Mazey, who was named as the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All Area Football Coach of the Year. “These kids are special, and I’m proud to be these guys’ coach.”
The 2021 Buffs became the winningest McAlester team ever at 13-1, and reached the state championship game for the fifth time in program history — falling in a 42-35 back-and-forth shootout with Collinsville to be named the Class 5A state runner-up.
And while Mazey said that wasn’t the outcome his team sought this season, he couldn’t be more proud of how they performed each week — including in the final game at Chad Richison Stadium.
“It was a little emotional, coming up short,” he said. “We just didn’t make enough plays there at the end…what a valiant effort though.”
Mazey applauded the effort given by all his players, especially his seniors.
He said he couldn’t have asked for a better group of individuals who faced so much adversity and overcame it to make McAlester history.
“I just love them,” Mazey said. “They gave me everything they had. We as coaches are hard on them all year long, but they responded, gave what they could, and put in the work to be successful.”
The sting from the title game is going to linger for the Buffs.
Now that he’s had some time to reflect on it, the McAlester coach said he’s wanted nothing more than to see his team be successful and bring a gold ball back to a community that has loved them fiercely every time they take the field.
But Mazey said they’ll use that loss as a fire going forward, burning in their memories as they prepare for the 2022 season.
“It’s not fun to lose, not when you put in the work and time these kids put in,” he said. “They give so much to this program, and I want so much for them to win.”
And although the Buffs will see a successful class of seniors move on after graduation, Mazey said it’ll be time for the next man to step up and fill those roles.
Because if this season taught them anything, above all they learned the power of a team giving it their all.
“This just goes to show you what hard work can do. There have been guys come through here that were probably more talented, but we had a group of guys that put in the time and the effort every day,” Mazey said. “They are such a hardworking group of kids, and they gave 110 percent every day. And if you have that, you’ll find your way to success."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.