COACH OF THE YEAR: Kiowa's Justin Wood

Justin Wood and the Cowboys have a lot to be proud of this season.
The Cowboys battled through a gauntlet of competition as they racked up wins and returned to the state tournament for the first time in four years, leading to Wood being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Fall Baseball Coach of the Year.
“Obviously, I’m pretty proud of the boys and proud of how everything ended. You always want better, you always expect better, and you always want more,” he said. “You still want to be better, but you can be proud. The state tournament, there’s eight teams that make it. And to be one of those eight is a great honor.”
Wood admitted that it hasn’t been easy building that momentum. An early season loss helped put things into a new perspective for his team.
“It wasn’t a bad loss, it wasn’t an embarrassing loss, it wasn’t anything other than the fact that I felt like pressure of what was expected — there was a bigger expectation from us as a group, as a whole,” Wood said. “We knew in the right situation that we could be in the state tournament. But we also knew that all the games leading up to that mattered.”
All of those growing pains turned into success down the stretch, as the Cowboys finished the year with a record of 24-11 and a trip to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class B Fall Baseball State Tournament — the first time for the Cowboys since 2018.
“They found a way to overcome, deal with the nerves, deal with the pressure, and become better for it,” he said. “And then in the moment, when it really mattered, we didn’t cave. For me, I was really proud of them for that."
Kiowa’s journey through the 2022 fall season ended in the state quarterfinals as the Cowboys fell 5-0 to eventual state runner-up Roff. But still, Wood said he was extremely happy for his team to battle and be rewarded with a trip to the state’s top tournament.
The Cowboys held a batting average of .334, scoring 290 runs and 224 RBIs during the fall season. The pitching staff also combined for 256 strikeouts in 173 innings pitched. Wood went down the roster, naming every player from the seniors to the freshmen, and said each one of them contributed to Kiowa's success.
Wood said he was proud of every single player on his team, and is thankful the Cowboys had many successes this season — but it all comes back to the work his team put in on themselves.
“We have great kids. It’s refreshing, because you can have good ball players, but they’re not always enjoyable to coach,” he said. “This is a good group of kids as far as they’re here when they’re supposed to, they work hard when they’re here, they do all the little things that you ask of them…it’s so much better than it could be.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
