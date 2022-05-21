COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin Mullins, McAlester

Justin Mullins asked his team on the first day of the season what goals they wanted to set. They wanted to return McAlester to the state tournament, so he and his staff immediately put them to work.
What followed was weeks and weeks of preparation, and two months of hard-fought battles as the Buffaloes fought their way to achieving their goal of returning to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State Tournament — marking McAlester’s 27th trip in program history.
“I can’t put into words how proud of them I am,” Mullins said. "Like we’ve said from the get-go, they’ve been through three head coaches, they’ve had a COVID year — there’s a lot of stuff they’ve had to overcome. And the resiliency of that bunch right there is unbelievable.”
The Buffaloes battled out to a 21-19 record, a regional championship, and a state tournament appearance in Mullins’ first season at the helm — leading to his being named the 2022 McAlester News-Capital Spring Baseball Coach of the Year.
But he was quick to give all the credit to a staff he lauds as the best in the state, and the players who put in the work.
“Man, I’m so proud of them. They’ll go down (in program history) forever,” Mullins said. “They’re going to be a huge loss, losing those (seniors). There are going to be a lot of big shoes to fill there for sure.”
And he made sure to give a special shoutout to who he said has been a real driving force behind the success of these Buffs.
“Gosh, I’ve had parents that were by us the whole way ever since we were little,” Mullins said. "We said ‘hey, let’s go to Oklahoma City and play,’ and they packed up and went. Saturday, Sunday, it didn’t matter.”
Mullins lauded the efforts of players up and down the McAlester roster, but had a special word for the senior group. Emotions building, he mentioned each one by name and spoke of how he’s been with them since the beginning.
“Every guy that’s on there, I told them from day one when we started playing when they were little, 'this is what we’re working towards,’” he said. "I don’t care how many seven and under, eight and under, twelve and under state championships we win — what matters is getting to the (OSSAA) state tournament. That’s what everybody’s going to remember, and they did it.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
