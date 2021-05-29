COACH OF THE YEAR: Justin James, Hartshorne

Justin James is grateful for the game of baseball.
More specifically, he’s grateful that his team had the opportunity to return to the diamond following last year’s COVID-19 shutdown.
“It’s helped me and these kids appreciate it more and not take it for granted,” James said. “It’s a little more special now every time we get to go do it.”
The Miners made the most of their opportunities to take to the field, and finished the season with a 34 wins to just six losses, winning their district and regional tournaments, and making an Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State Tournament quarterfinals appearance.
“We’ve had a pretty successful year,” said James, who was named the 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Baseball Spring Coach of the Year.
But all that success didn’t come without a few speed bumps. James said that between last year’s cancellation and Hartshorne playing baseball only in the spring, it presented the Miners with a few challenges.
“Just like everybody else, we (were) trying to play catch up from missing last spring and part of the summer,” he said. "We’re in a class were a majority of the teams played fall (baseball) too, so we just try to catch up.”
But the Miners responded to the challenge better than James could have asked of them. While he admits it wasn’t easy, he said the team put in the time and effort to do what it takes to rise to the occasion — while also setting up a bright future.
“It’s been challenging, to say the least,” James said. “We still have a long ways with what they can potentially do, but I’m pleased with what they’ve overcome.
The greatest thing about this Miners team for James is their potential, and how they respond to the things he tells them. After all these years at the helm, he said he enjoys seeing just how passionate his Hartshorne team is toward the game of baseball.
“I really enjoy being around them, and at my age, that’s a big deal,” James said. “I don’t feel like I’m pulling teeth. They enjoy being at practice and they enjoy being together.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
