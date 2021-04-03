Coach of the Year: Jim Jenson, Pittsburg

Jim Jenson knew he inherited a young, talented squad at Pittsburg. But he wanted to make sure at their first meeting that they were willing to put in the work to take the next step.
“Our expectations had to be different, and we laid out what our expectations should be and the preparation it was going to take to get there,” Jenson said. “They bought in. Gosh, there were some growing pains. But man, the guys’ attitude and work ethic is just great. They’ve been such a great bunch to just absorb.”
And all that hard work and dedication paid off.
The Panthers finishing the year with a 17-6 season with an area finals appearance, and Jenson being named as the 2021 McAlester News-Capital Boys Basketball All-Area Coach of the Year.
“There were so much fun to work with in that aspect. We had our opportunities on both Friday and Saturday night (of the area tournament), and I think it was just lack of experience not being there,” Jenson said. "That was a big jump...so it was new for them. Everything we did and accomplished this year was uncharted territory for our guys. But gosh, I thought we grew up and we did a good job.”
The Panthers became high-scoring machines, with four players averaging double figures. But more than that, Pittsburg’s defense held opponents to just more than 37 points per game.
It was a formula that led to successes for Pittsburg, and something Jenson said wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, commitment, and hard work of his players. He said the Panthers learned new roles, and gave an example of Matthew Rice. Rice had to learn how to be a facilitator and run the offense as the Panthers point guard.
“I think we kind of surprised some people. I don’t think that was expected,” Jenson said. “Getting them to buy in on the defensive in, and we run quite a bit of stuff offensively. And some of them had to take on new roles.”
Pittsburg was named as the Pitt 8 Conference runner-up after a hard-fought battle against Stuart, and mowed their way through the competition in the playoffs. Jenson said it had been a long time since the Panthers had been in that situation, and that he and his team reveled in every moment and milestone.
“It was a difficult season in the aspect of COVID and things we had to deal with that,” Jenson said. “But it was a thrilling, exciting season for me with our bunch. Those guys were so eager to learn, and bought in, and they worked so hard. It was a fun, fulfilling season for us, for myself.”
With the Panthers returning the entirety of its young squad, Jenson said the future is bright. Pittsburg will get to partake in its first summer camps in two years this summer, where they will get even more experience to build toward next season. There’s still a long way to go, but he’s excited to see where they can go from here.
"I could see them getting better every game,” Jenson said. “And I think we’re going to be even better than next year."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
