Coach of the Year: Forrest Mazey builds on foundation at McAlester

Forrest Mazey wasn’t sure if his team was going to get to take the field this season.
With the uncertainty of the ongoing effects of the global coronavirus pandemic, there were more questions than answers. But through the hard work of everyone involved, not only did McAlester have a full season, they thrived.
“The kids battled, the coaches battled, the administration battled — everybody in the school system battled so we could have a year,” Mazey said. “And I’m just super proud of that, super proud of the kids.”
The Buffs finished with a 10-3 season and a Class 5A state semifinal appearance.
Mazey, who was named the McAlester News-Capital All-Area Football Coach of the Year, said the year had been an incredible ride from start to finish.
“We were highly successful, and I thought we did some really good things considering,” Mazey said. “We did what we thought we should do, and on top of it, we did it in a year when everything was so unsure...Obviously fell one game short, but to do that in 2020 is pretty astounding when you take a look back at the start of summer, really.”
McAlester began the season with a zero week contest against Broken Bow, where the Buffs prevailed 21-13. But then came the cancellations.
The Buffs got an unintended bye week after Sallisaw had to cancel due to coronavirus cases. The following week, the annual rivalry game against Ada was cancelled due to COVID issues.
But in that week, the Buffs scheduled a non-district matchup with Shawnee, taking the 34-13 win. They followed that up with a dramatic win on the road in Tahlequah, and begun to roll through opponents — paving the way for the successful season.
Mazey said all the trials and tribulations his team faced — including narrow losses to fellow top-ten opponents Bishop Kelley and Coweta — helped show his team that if they stay focused and came together as a team, they could overcome anything.
“That’s all you can attribute it to is keeping your head down and keep working, control what you can control and keep it moving forward,” Mazey said. “I think it’s part of what I like to consider our culture. You have to like each other. Even if you don’t like each other, you have to like each other in some aspects. You have to be happy for your teammates success. Everybody else’s success means you’re having success as a team.”
In just a few short years, McAlester went from missing out on the playoffs to being just a few seconds away from a state title birth. That’s something Mazey said he takes pride in, because that’s a testament to how hard the team has worked — setting up future teams to continue to take those next steps.
“We talked about laying a foundation last year. You build a foundation, then you start to build the pillars on that,” Mazey said. “I think the foundation was laid last year, a good solid one. And I think we’ve put some foundational pillars in place with this group. I think they did some really good things.
“Anytime you make it to the final four, there’s something to say,” he added. “When you take something over, and you only have a certain amount of time, you want to leave it better than you found it. And I think this group did."
Looking from how it started to how it ended, Mazey said one of the most incredible things to see has been how the town rallied around their hometown squad. Even when they couldn’t pack the stands, they made sure to show their Buffs as much love as possible.
“That was kind of the whole, to me, drive of the season,” Mazey said. “The football team has the town on its chest with the name on the jersey in a time when things aren’t looking great, and things aren’t normal…and it gives you something positive to look forward to, and it really brought the town together.”
Of course, for the second-year coach, the work is far from over. He emphasized that, while a strong foundation was lain, they needed to continue building on their hard work to keep reaping the benefits for years to come.
“When I got the job, I told the kids we’re going to be a product of our hard work, or lack thereof,” Mazey said. “If you can come out and keep your head down and work hard every day, the wins will come…but we’ll have to continue to work hard and build that foundation and those pillars, and build upon them to continue to have success."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
