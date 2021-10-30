COACH OF THE YEAR: Chance Chapman, Stuart

Chance Chapman’s team was ready for battle every time they stepped out onto the field.
“I had a good group, very competitive. They enjoyed working hard. We definitely didn’t end the season the way we wanted to,” the Stuart softball coach said. “We definitely played a tough schedule and just prepared for the year, and the kids responded.”
The Lady Hornets finished the season with a record of 28-9, and ranked as the No. 8 team in Class A. While Chapman — who was named as the 2021 McAlester News-Capital Fast-Pitch Coach of the Year — said Stuart didn’t reach its goal of making a state tournament appearance, he’s still proud of the way his team played all season.
From multiple grueling tournaments to facing off against nearly 20 ranked teams throughout the season, Chapman said there’s a lot for his Stuart team to be proud of for their efforts this year.
“We competed well in all of that,” he said. “They kind of went above and beyond, and they worked super hard. It was good to see them everyday come out with that drive and determination.”
And he attributed a lot of that to how his players approached each and every day — by giving their all and working together.
"As always, they are team leaders by basically example,” Chapman said. "Each of them go out and try to be as good as they can be for each other. And that’s what makes groups like this a joy to coach.”
Chapman continued to heap praise upon his team, including mentioning the multiple athletes that will be advancing their careers into college softball upon graduation. He said having coached players that continue their careers after high school is a huge honor for him personally.
“It’s outstanding. It means a couple things. It means I have either instilled that love of the game in them, or I haven’t killed that love of the game for them,” Chapman said. "They may have ever had that since they were little, but for them to go to the next level and get school paid for — I mean, that’s why we’re doing this...That satisfaction is just outstanding,”
As the season changes and the weather grows colder, the Lady Hornets are already looking toward the next time they can take to the field. And Chapman said he’s excited to see where they can go from here.
“We look forward to the future and happy with the direction the program is going in,” he said.
