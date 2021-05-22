COACH OF THE YEAR: Chance Chapman, Stuart

Chance Chapman lauded the efforts of his team all season long.
He has seen how hard his Stuart team has worked from the start, and was able to create a special journey all the way to the state tournament.
“They come to practice every day excited to be there and practice hard," Chapman said. "They know what it takes and have been putting in the work."
The Lady Hornets had a roller coaster of a season, with some major milestones along the way.
They took home both their respective district and regional tournament crowns to advance to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A State Tournament, finishing with a record of 28-11 after a quarterfinals battle with Binger-Oney — the eventual state champion.
Chapman mentioned how special a run like that was as his team advanced, and said it was a testament to how they performed in games and in practice.
"Anytime you can go to the state tournament, you're being repaid for your hard work over the last few months," he said. "I can't repay the girls, they have to do it on their own. And when they fight hard and they got a berth to the state tournament, they're basically repaying me and paying themselves, their families."
Stuart will graduate multiple players, but return a lot of their talent as well.
And the cycle of cohesiveness will start again as the the Lady Hornets, fresh off a state tournament bid, will be looking for more.
And Chapman said it's that togetherness that has helped make his team successful, and will continue to do so in the future — as long as they continue to put in the work.
"Anytime you've got everybody on the team kind of rolling in one direction, you're basically where you need to be," he said. "And that's what it takes, that consistency, to go to the next level."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.