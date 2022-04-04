Ra’Shaud Buie said his players feel like they have a home.
The McAlester boys soccer coach said the program got its first locker room to call its own after renovating a room under the home stands at Hook Eales Stadium — and he’s already seen a difference.
“I think it helps their morale because they feel more appreciated because they have a place to call home now,” Buie said.
Buie graduated from McAlester High School in 2017 and remembers having to share lockers with football, track, and other sports in his four years as a letterman.
He said both soccer teams shared a locker room each of the the last two years with the boys changing in a different space on game days.
Buie said the team got permission to renovate the abounded bathroom after getting permission from district officials — due in part to persistence of senior parents Jared and Krista Sutmiller, who also volunteered a lot of time and labor to renovate the space.
Work began last fall with players and volunteers cleaning stuff out. Then the locker room needed a new ceiling, new carpet, and an electrician came to move the breaker box up to give enough space for the lockers.
Players can now watch film from a projector and Buie has a new whiteboard for coaching.
Buie said Sutmiller cut all the wood and pieced together the lockers, with plenty of parents and volunteers helping with finishing touches.
He said donors helped supply a mini split A/C unit, lights, and more to help round out the renovation project.
Buie thanked the Sutmillers, Spacewalk, Sew What, The Harden Family, McAlester Mechanical and the Gragg Family for their efforts in building the program a home.
“We’ve been waiting a long time,” Buie said. “This is the 10th year we’ve had boys and girls soccer and the boys haven’t had a locker room until now. That’s a long time to wait for something for yourself when you have to share with other sports.”
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.