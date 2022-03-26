Jim Jenson said the Lady Panthers are still living a dream.
The coach helped lead Pittsburg to its first state championship in any sport this season on his way to being named a 2022 McAlester News-Capital All-Area Girls Basketball Co-Coach of the Year.
“I think they get up each day and they’re still kind of shocked that it actually did happen,” Jenson said. “That’s how I want them to wake up for a while until it’s time to go back to work for next season.”
The Lady Panthers completed just the 64th perfect season in Oklahoma girls high school basketball since 1919 at 30-0 after winning the Class B State Championship on March 5.
Jenson said that as he looks back on the season, he’s flooded with many great memories.
“It was just an amazing ride,” he said. “They were a lot of fun to coach, they worked hard. You never felt like they were serious enough, but that was maybe just their way of coping.”
Jenson laughed in amazement when talking about the team’s undefeated record. He said it was never a goal or anything they talked about, just one of those things that kind of happened.
“As the year went on, I got to kind of thinking we need to lose a game just to understand, to fight at the end, to come back from a loss,” he said. “And then it got to a point where we can’t lose any. And I thought that pressure was going to build on them, but not one time did a single girl ever talk about our record. We talked about our next opponent.”
Instead, Pittsburg’s goal from the beginning was not to just go to the state tournament, but win the whole thing. And Jenson recalled the exact moment he knew his team was capable of taking home a gold ball.
“I think when we were down to Vanoss in the finals of the Earlsboro Tournament,” he said. “We were on our third ranked team in three days, and Vanoss was really good. We were down and trailed the entire game, and in the fourth quarter, they never got rattled and just took care of business.
“When we came back and won that game, I thought ‘this team can really be special,’” he added. “That was when I really thought that we can do this.”
Jenson said he was proud of each and every one of his players, how they bought into the game plan and themselves, and gave their all each and every night.
And the good news for the Lady Panthers is they will see the return of every player but one — senior Trinity Wiseman. Jenson said that she was a big key for Pittsburg this year, and he was proud of how she led her team.
“She’s so special,” he said. “She had knocked on the door two years in a row…it meant so much to her. We’re going to miss her. She’s a kid that works so hard in practice.”
“I thought she stepped up big for us there year. She took pride in leading the team in assists…she didn’t have to score to do her job, and that was the thing that I was so happy for her,” he continued. “I just can’t say enough positives. We are going to miss her dearly."
Jenson said everything the Lady Panthers accomplished this season had been special, not only for his team but the entire community. And he hopes that the memories from this year will stick with his players and the people of Pittsburg forever.
“I explained to my girls ‘don’t take any of this for granted. You are touching a lot of lives just by the success you’re having. Don’t ever take that for granted,’” he said. “‘You’ve given our community a lot of pride’…we were very fortunate that things fell right for us this year, and it was fun.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
