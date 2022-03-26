Jarrod Owen placed the golden trophy back into the locker room and sat down at his desk with a smile.
The McAlester girls basketball coach was still getting calls and messages several days after winning the Class 5A State Championship — something he said was a product of his team's hard work and determination.
“I’m obviously real proud of the girls. They set some high goals this year,” said Owen, who is a 2022 McAlester News-Capital All Area Girls Basketball Co-Coach of the Year. “We put up signs in the locker room, before you go into the weight room, before you go into the gym that say ‘The Chase’ on it. Just reminding ourselves every day what our goal is.
“And now it's just sitting back and trying to enjoy what it means, because you don’t get to do that very often,” he said. “There are a lot of really good coaches, players, and teams that don’t even get to make the state tournament, much less go on a run and win it all...We’re just trying to soak it up and enjoy it, all while trying to get next year’s team ready to defend it,” he said.
Owen said the whole experience was surreal and happened very quickly. But he was proud of the way his players responded to participating in their first state tournament.
And even after all the pictures, trophies, and medals, Owen said he the greatest award has been seeing the Lady Buffs happy and rewarded for all their hard work.
“You always want to win it, and then I finally get there and think ‘it’s just a plaque, it’s just a trophy,’” Owen said. “What really gets me is the kids, seeing them succeed. That’s what the real trophies are.”
The Lady Buffs will return a very strong core of players next season with players like Jayda Holiman, Madigan Griffith, Jada Ponce, Kynli Jones, and Jalen Spears, as well as a bevy of upcoming talent.
But they will say goodbye to their four senior players, whom Owen said are like having coaches out on the floor. They study film, are unselfish, and helped lead the team to gold in their final season.
“They’ve definitely made their mark. Obviously if you can leave and go out a state champion, that’s pretty special,” he said. “But more than just the championship, I think who those kids are as leaders, as people will have an effect on all the younger ones and the future of the basketball program.”
Owen said there are so many people to thank for supporting the Lady Buffs this season, and he believes it was truly special how the community came together to rally around them.
“You think about the cheer and pom squad, the football team’s out there, the baseball team, the boys basketball team, soccer — these kids love each other. And then you add the community to it,” he said. “I was blown away by how many people were there for (championship) Saturday. It was loud. I can’t appreciate it during the game…but I got to sit back and watch it over spring break.”
Owen wasn’t shy in believing his team will have a shot at returning to the state tournament to defend its title next season. However, to get there, they’ll have to do just as this current team has done and put in the work months in advance.
Still, he believes that because of what the 2022 champion Lady Buffs have accomplished, the future is painted black and glittering gold.
“Every team is going to be different, but they’ve definitely laid the groundwork,” he said. “It’s going to be exciting to see where the future of this team goes.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
