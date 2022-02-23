CLASS A-B GIRLS: Area teams looking to advance to state tournament

Some teams are going to punch their ticket this week.
The Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B playoffs have reached the penultimate round with the area tournament set to get underway this week and decide the fate of teams hoping to advance to the state tournament.
B-No. 3 Pittsburg (26-0) is just one game away from securing its spot, but will have to do so against B-No. 7 Whitesboro (19-5) in the area finals at 6:30 p.m. on Friday night in Wilburton. And Coach Jim Jenson said he’s proud of the way his team has played to get to this point.
“If we'll just keep shooting the ball the way we’ve been shooting, I can’t complain,” he said. "We’ve shot it pretty well all year.”
Jenson praised the work throughout his team, from the likes of young stars such as Tori Kilburn and Katie Allen to the veteran leadership and skills of players like Catyn Graham and Trinity Wiseman.
“I’ve got some young ones that really stepped up, like Tori, Katie hit some big threes,” he said. “Catyn Graham sets a tone early, and she just keeps building on it. She is a jewel to coach,” Jenson said. “Trinity Wiseman has grown so much this year…I’m really proud of her.
“The girls, they just keep working,” he continued. “If we can keep shooting, I think we can punch our ticket Friday night. But we have to keep doing that.”
But to do that, the Lady Panthers will have to go through Whitesboro, who advanced to the area finals after a 48-35 win over McCurtain behind Linley Collins’ game-high 18 points on Saturday night.
Jenson said his team has its work cut out for it, but they’ve been in this situation and know what it takes to make sure the third time’s the charm.
“Our defensive is going to have to set the tone,” Jenson said. “We’ll just see. Our girls have been in that game the last two years, this’ll be number three. It’s time we grow up and punch that ticket."
Here are the complete brackets for local Class A-B girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
AT KELLYVILLE
FRIDAY
G1: Stuart vs. Foyil, 4 p.m.
G2: Ripley vs. Depew, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Okarche vs. Vanoss, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
AREA IV
AT SHAWNEE
FRIDAY
G1: Crowder vs. Red Oak, 4 p.m.
G2: Allen vs. Webbers Falls, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Caddo vs. Strother, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AREA IV
AT WILBURTON
FRIDAY
G1: LeFlore vs. Stringtown, 4 p.m.
G2: Buffalo Valley vs. McCurtain, 7 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 1:30 p.m.
G4: Pittsburg vs. Whitesboro, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 6:30 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
