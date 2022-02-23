CLASS A-B BOYS: Locals ready for final road to state tournament

Survive and advance.
That’s the motto of many teams looking to punch their tickets to the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B state tournament as the Class A-B area tournaments get underway this week.
The B-No. 3 Pittsburg Panthers (22-4) will have a battle-heavy path ahead of them as they face off in the first round of the area consolation tournament on Thursday at 3 p.m. in Wilburton, but coach Jim Jenson said the trials his team has weathered will help fuel his team going forward.
“Lesson learned, now it’s just going to make it a lot harder road,” he said.
The Panthers fell in a dramatic back-and-forth game against Buffalo Valley in the regional tournament finals, but they’re not out of it yet. They’ll next face off against Battiest (16-12), and Jenson thinks his team will be ready for the challenge.
“These guys are resilient, they’ll bounce back,” he said.
Pittsburg features high-profile scorers in Matthew Rice, Cole Allen, and Carter Cross while Parker Horton works in the paint, and Josh Nix and Garrett Wood help round out the game.
Battiest advanced to the area tournament following a 62-50 win over McCurtain in the regional consolation championship. A win advances one of the teams to Friday’s semifinal round against the winner between Calvin and Boswell.
It’ll take one more win after that to reach the state tournament. And while three games in three days can be a tall order, Jenson said his team knows what it will take to be successful.
“They’ve been in these games, they were here last year,” he said. “They’ll battle. They’re hard workers."
Here is the complete brackets for local Class A-B boys teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
AT KELLYVILLE
FRIDAY
G1: Stuart vs. Arkoma, 5:30 p.m.
G2: Regent Prep vs. Okay, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3 p.m.
G4: Wellston vs. Vanoss, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
CLASS B
AREA IV
AT WILBURTON
FRIDAY
G1: Pittsburg vs. Battiest, 5:30 p.m.
G2: Calvin vs. Boswell, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 3 p.m.
G4: Buffalo Valley vs. Stringtown, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
MONDAY
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G4, 8 p.m. (Winner advances to State)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
