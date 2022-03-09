CLASS 5A STATE: Lady Buffs on the chase for gold

For the Lady Buffs, the chase began at the end of last season.
After losing to eventual-champion Sapulpa in last year’s playoffs, coach Jarrod Owen said his Lady Buffs made a vow.
“Our goal was to chase down the gap between us and them,” he said. “We’ve obviously closed the gap, and we want to continue to do that."
“The Chase” has been one of the mottos of 5A East No. 2 McAlester all season long, and it’ll chase school history this week as the Lady Buffs compete at the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A State basketball tournament.
Owen said he was proud of how his team has battled through the playoffs, and excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.
“We talked about this all week now that we’ve made it how the girls are deserving with all their hard work. Sometimes you wonder your first trip if you’re deserving and how you stack up, and that’s what we’ve been preaching to them,” Owen said. “‘You deserve this, and all the weightlifting, running, practices and everything — you’ve earned this chance.”
McAlester has an overall record of 12-7 in the state tournament with three championship wins coming in 1983, 1992, and 2010. The most recent trip to the tournament was in 2012, where McAlester advanced to the semifinal round.
The Lady Buffs will open up their latest state tournament journey on Thursday as they face off against 5A West No. 3 Midwest City in the quarterfinals at Norman North. The Lady Bombers are 16-9 on the season, with wins over Ardmore and Guthrie on their road to punching their ticket to state.
“Really athletic, be similar to a Booker T. and Muskogee, those kind of teams. Nothing that we haven’t seen before,” he said. “It’s going to be a good, hard fought, physical basketball game. Two really athletic teams, and we’ve been putting in some stuff to hopefully get (Midwest City) into trouble.
“Just kind of sticking to what got us there,” he added.
A win would set a matchup with the winner between 5A East No. 6 Will Rogers (16-8) or 5A West No. 1 Carl Albert (23-2) at the Lloyd Noble Center — home of the University of Oklahoma basketball teams.
Owen said it’s going to be a tough task amongst the state’s best competition, but he’s confident in his team’s ability to game plan and take those tasks head on.
“We’ve got winners on our team, competitors, and tough kids that don’t ever give in,” Owen said. “We’ve got good leaders on this team, and they don’t back down from nobody.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.