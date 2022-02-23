The Buffs and Lady Buffs are ready to rumble in the postseason.
The McAlester boys and girls basketball teams will begin their respective playoff journeys this week as they take part in the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 5A regional tournaments.
The 5A East No. 2 Lady Buffs (16-5) will play host in their own regional, welcoming Nathan Hale, Collinsville, and Coweta to Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
McAlester will face off against Nathan Hale (2-18) in the opening round elimination game on Friday at 8 p.m. A win will not only earn the Lady Buffs a spot in the regional finals, but will also automatically qualify them for the next round at area.
The Lady Buffs not only boast veteran leadership and experience from Emporia State signee Stevie Stinchcomb, Elizabeth Milligan, Mariah Guyer, and Kaydence Beshear, but also contributions from players such as Jayda Holiman, Jada Ponce, Kayla Johnson, and Jalen Spears.
The 5A East No. 8 Buffs (12-10) will hit the road to Tulsa as they’ll join East Central and Nathan Hale at host Memorial High School.
The Buffs will open play on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. against Nathan Hale (12-10), where — just like the Lady Buffs — a win will not only earn them a spot in the regional finals while also automatically qualifying them for the next round at area.
McAlester has many weapons in its arsenal, led by University of Texas Rio Grande Valley signee Adante Holiman. The Buffs also look to the talents of Adonis Holiman, Bryson Martin, Eli Chatman, Malachi Wrice, Eythan Lenardo, Jake Forehand, Evan Black, and more to help fuel the gritty squad.
The OSSAA Class 5A regional tournament round is scheduled for Feb. 25-28, while the area tournaments will take place March 3-5 at a site to be determined.
Here is the complete bracket for the McAlester Lady Buffs at regionals:
CLASS 5A
GIRLS
REGIONAL 4 AT MCALESTER
THURSDAY
G1: Collinsville vs. Coweta, 6:30 p.m.
G2: McAlester vs. Nathan Hale, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 2 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
BOYS
REGIONAL 1 AT TULSA MEMORIAL
FRIDAY
G1: McAlester vs. Nathan Hale, 6:30 p.m.
G2: Memorial vs. East Central, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 7 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
