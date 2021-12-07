When the Buffs hit the field on Friday nights, they aren’t the only team doing work in front of their home town fans.
McAlester cheer has been right alongside the football team’s journey this season, and senior captains Brinley Lewis and Gabbi Anderson said they’ve been enjoying every moment.
“It’s nice that people can see ‘oh my gosh, they’re actually leading the crowd and stuff,” Anderson said. “And being a team is a really good part of it too.”
The cheer squad has seen a lot of growth and changes over the years, and Lewis said that she herself has seen it first hand as success continually grew out on the gridiron.
“It’s really exciting. Because even our freshman and sophomore year when our team wasn’t as good, you’re out there trying to get the crowd hyped up, but it’s like no response whatsoever,” Lewis said. “But almost every single game, they got a little bit more excited and a little more willing to do stuff. And the football team picked up what we were wanting to do, and helped us get it going. So it’s like a team atmosphere.”
And Anderson said that she knew immediately that something special was happening this season, and that the cheer team has been just as much a part of the magic.
“Definitely this year, it has changed. We’ve gone way above and beyond, and it’s been exciting to watch them play,” Anderson said.
But getting fans excited and cheering in the stands can be a daunting task, especially early in the game.
“We try our best,” they both laughed.
However, the pair said they’ve got a pre game formula that has translated into a lot of energy on the sidelines, leading to an exciting atmosphere from kickoff to the final horn.
“When I get on the sidelines, we kind of joke around with the girls and jump around and do what we’ve got to do to get in the mindset,” Lewis said.
And although they don’t show it, the senior squad leaders said there are a lot of nerves before they perform on the sidelines and in the stands.
“Sometimes, I’m like ‘gang, what’s going to happen?” Anderson said. “And they tell me it’s okay, and help a lot.”
But, just as their football counterparts, they come together as a team to help see each other succeed.
“For me, it’s the atmosphere. It’s about being excited and being a team,” Lewis said. “You get to be yourself and show that part of you…that’s the whole point of it.”
