Ceremony dedicates new turf field at McAlester

It's time to play ball.
McAlester Public Schools and Buffs baseball christened a new era at Mike Deak Field with an official dedication of the new turf field on Monday.
“We’d like to thank McAlester Public Schools, the school board, Kiamichi Vo-tech for making all the recent upgrades responsible at Mike Deak Field,” MHS athletic director John Homer said. “Mike Deak Field has always been one of the finest facilities in the area, but with these upgrades, it is now one on of the best — if not the best — in the state.”
Former baseball coach and current superintendent Randy Hughes — who led the Buffs to four state championships in 1988, 1996, 1998, and 2000 — was joined by MPS board members Joy Tribbey, Cameron Fields, Mike Sossamon, and Rachel Gronwald as they gathered on the mound and threw out the ceremonial first pitches to dedicate the brand new playing surface.
The ceremony marked a new beginning from a months-long journey that started back in August, when the new plans for upgrades were announced.
“Our goal is to provide the best facilities not only for our students but also for our community,” Hughes said after the announcement.
Board members unanimously approved the estimated $1.22-million dollar plan to upgrade to a turf field, as well as the instillation of new LED lights at Mike Deak.
In addition to hosting McAlester baseball, Mike Deak will now be the home of McAlester softball during the fast-pitch season in the fall, as well as continuing to host the National Junior Classic international baseball tournament in the summer — formerly known as the Junior Sunbelt Classic.
After the ceremony, many past Buffs baseball alumni gathered as they reveled and reminisced on their playing years and cheered on the current Buffs as McAlester took a pair of district wins over Midwest City.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.