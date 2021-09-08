Caity Clark kicks her way to McAlester history

Caity Clark ran onto the field as McAlester fans buzzed with anticipation from the bleachers.
She lined up and nodded to placeholder Trent Boatright, took a deep breath, took two steps and delivered a kick through the uprights — sending fans into a frenzy.
The McAlester senior made history as the first female football player to score points and made three extra-point kicks in the Sept. 3 home win against Sallisaw.
Clark's journey to making history started on the same field at Hook Eales Stadium — but she was instead playing soccer when she first spoke with special teams coordinator Seth Burgess about possibly kicking for the football team.
“Coach Burgess asked me one day while I was at soccer practice, so I just gave it a try,” she said.
Clark came out to practice and immediately took to the game.
She officially joined as the Buffs’ first female player and began to get to work on her kicking game. But Clark said being a trailblazer wasn’t without a little awkwardness at first.
“It was definitely weird, because I’m used to being around all girls — and now it’s just all guys,” she laughed.
However, Clark said she was immediately brought into the Buff football family.
“The kickers welcomed me in,” she said. “I was really nervous. But I spend most of my time with the kickers, and I’ve known them for a while, so that helps. It was definitely nerve-wracking, but I’m starting to get more in the groove and used to it.”
There were a few things Clark had to get used to and work on in practice to help her transition from the game of soccer to football — with one of the first hurdles being the football itself.
“It’s definitely a really weird shape, and it’s a little bit lighter,” she said. "So it’s different, but I kind of kick it the same way, so it’s not too bad.”
Clark also said she’s used to aiming her kicks low to send a ball sailing into a net. But now she has to retrain her brain to put it through the pair of uprights that hover over her usual target space.
“I tried to change my mindset from trying to keep (the ball) low to the ground to high and in the air,” Clark said. “I don’t want to do that when I play soccer.”
Clark spends a majority of her time working on extra-point kicks and similar situations — and she had the opportunity to put her new skills to work during McAlester’s football home opener last week.
She scored three extra-point kicks in the Buffs' 57-6 win Sept. 3 — including one that was backed up a little further than usual due to a penalty.
Clark said she was nervous before the kick, but the nerves faded after she nailed it and was greeted on the sidelines with high-fives and "attagirls" from her coaches and teammates.
“I’m still nervous, but not as much,” Clark said of the praise she received after her first successful kick. “It makes me feel a little bit better."
Clark knows that as she completes this season, she’s going to continue to make her mark on program and school history.
But she also said she hopes that what she’s doing will inspire others to do the same and make a little history of their own — whether in a new sport or in life.
“I don’t know, I would have thought it was really cool when I was little to see a girl playing football. So that’s a really cool part of it,” Clark said. “Just give it a try. You never know if you’re going to like it or not. I had no idea what this was going to be, but I tried it and I liked it. Just don’t be scared to try something new.”
