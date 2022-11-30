BY THE NUMBERS: The OSSAA Class 5A State Championship

6 McAlester state finals appearances
Saturday marks McAlester's sixth state finals appearance, with the other five coming in 2021, 2013, 1996, 1998, and 1968.
2 McAlester State Championships
The Buffs have won two state championships, with a 12-0 season in 1968 and an 11-3 season in 1988.
18 Carl Albert state finals appearances
The Titans will participate in their 18th state championship game on Saturday, with the first appearance coming in 1989.
16 Carl Albert State Championships
The Titans have earned 16 gold balls, winning a state championship in every finals appearance to date with the exception of 2008.
4-3 Series record
Carl Albert holds a 4-3 series record against McAlester. The Buffs took wins in 1979, 1996, and 2013, while the Titans won in 1985, 2006, 2016, 2019.
40.4 Titan points per game
Carl Albert averages 40.4 points per game this season, and has recorded two defensive shutouts.
38.9 Buffalo points per game
McAlester averages 38.9 points per game this season, and has recorded two defensive shutouts.
