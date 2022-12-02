BY THE NUMBERS: McAlester football senior class

2 Championship game appearances
The McAlester senior class becomes the first class in school history to play in two separate state championship games, and back-to-back for the first time in school history.
4 Playoff appearances
The senior class never missed a playoffs — making a quarterfinal, a semifinal, and two championship appearances.
5 School records
The seniors have written themselves into the record books — with Erik McCarty holding the most career rushing touchdowns at 88, second-most career rushing yards at 4,627, as well as the most rushing touchdowns in a season with 2021's total of 38, Blaze Baugh completing the fifth-best rushing performance in school history with last week's 258 yards and three scores, and the team being part of the winningest season in school history with 13 wins in 2021.
40-11 career record
McAlester has posted a 40-11 record in the last four seasons, placing the seniors in a tie for sixth in program history among winningiest four-year stretches. A win on Saturday would vault the team up to a tie for fourth.
10-3 Playoff record
The Buffaloes boast a 10-3 playoff record in the last four seasons, and have avenged two of those three losses during the 2022 playoffs. The third loss was to Carl Albert in 2019, as the Buffs will face the Titans once again on Saturday in the title game.
