Three McAlester Buffaloes signed their letters of intent to play collegiate soccer with Bacone College next season during a signing ceremony at McAlester High School on Tuesday.
Seniors Kobe Clark, Jayden Fabry, and Gage Sutmiller were surrounded by family, friends, and teammates as they put pen to paper and inked the opportunity to continue their soccer careers into their college years after signing with Bacone. The trio said they were excited about their futures, and were elated immediately after putting their names on the dotted line.
"I feel great," Fabry said with a smile. "It's just great."
Sutmiller agreed with that statement, and Clark said he is thankful to be joined by his fellow Buffs heading into the next step of their lives together.
"I'm glad going in with these guys because I've been playing with them forever," he said. "They're family."
The three Buffs have been leaders and motivators for their teammates, and major factors in games this season, as coach Rashaud Buie mentioned ahead of their individual signings. They have been playing together for many years and are very familiar with how each Buff plays. That knowledge and experience is something Sutmiller said will translate well into the collegiate level.
"It'll be much easier to familiarize yourself with the team when you know some people on it," Sutmiller said.
Clark added that not only does he think it will be beneficial to learn and play together as college teammates, but that they will all be able to elevate their games in sync as they continue to chase down their dreams.
"I think for us three, whenever we start playing (in college), we already have that chemistry," Clark said. "And we're going to be able to play to the best of our ability at Bacone."
