BOYS SOCCER: McAlester learning to grow together

McAlester back to business.
The Buffs boys soccer team eagerly returned to action after last year’s season was cut short, and coach Kevin Wright said the Buffs are filled with a lot of talent and promise.
“We have a fairly solid group of players this year. I’ve been telling them that this is the most talented bunch of soccer players that we’ve ever had,” Wright said. “They’re talented, they have a lot of potential as individuals.”
Wright said the Buffs were immediately challenged as soon as the regular season began, and that the competition that they have seen so far will pay off as they continue down the road toward their goal of making it into the playoffs.
“Two teams that we have gone against are probably the two best teams on our schedule,” Wright said. “So we’re able to come out and prove that we can hang with those guys for a period of time…it’s a good learning curve for us. We may not be where we want, but we’re definitely learning things about ourselves that we wouldn’t know if we didn’t play high level competition.”
The Buffs didn’t get their chance to see their hard work come to fruition last year as the season was ended just as quickly as it began thanks to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. Missing out on those months has proved to be critical, according to Wright, but he added that everyone in the state is dealing with that problem.
“It’s starting over, basically,” he said. “You missed out on about 10 games, and games is where the most experience comes from, and how you evaluate your players, and good teaching moments…we’re probably about two to three months behind.”
Still, Wright is excited about the potential of his team. However, one thing he sees that they’ll need to continue to learn to play as a cohesive unit, and attack each practice as aggressively as they do their opponents on game days. And that’s something that he says they’re committed to working on each and every day.
“They work, and they’re physical. And that’s something that I’m proud of as a coach,” Wright said. “We’ve just got to get to where their mentality and transition is getting prepared and practicing like we play and not just showing up on game day.”
There’s a lot of season left, and McAlester will be working hard toward its goals. Wright said they’re committed to making their dreams a reality, and it’s going to take a lot of teamwork. But they’re on the right path, and he’s excited to see what the future holds for this team of Buffaloes.
“Hopefully we can come out and play hard, play physical, and play as a team,” Wright said. “I’m pretty hopeful and optimistic for the season. I think we can still accomplish our goal of making the playoffs. It’ll be exciting to see.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.