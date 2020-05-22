BOYS SOCCER: Four Buffs named to OSCA All-State team, six more earn postseason honors

Even though the season was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic, McAlester soccer made its mark on the state and earned postseason awards.
The Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association released its list of all state honors on Wednesday, with four Buffs making an appearance.
Goalkeeper Derrick Rodriguez and midfielders Logan Gearheart, and Jacob Lenington all received spots on the Class 5A All State team, while defender Hayden Franks was named to honorable mention.
The OSCA allowed each team to nominate one goalkeeper and two additional players, a change from past years. The organization has also made the decision that it will not hold an All-State game this year, which is typically played in mid-June.
Additionally, several Buffs were named to all district honors for Class 5A District 3. Rodriguez, Gearheart, Lenington and Franks were all slotted into the all district team, while Sam Laudermilk, Connor Braswell, Kobe Clark, Jorge Martinez, Ben Johnson, and Jayden Fabry all received all district honorable mention honors.
The Buffs saw many successes this season, including a stampeding start to a 4-1 record and earning a co-champoinship at the Wagoner Tournament after reaching the title match before the cancelation of the season.
Here is a complete list of Buffs soccer players and awards:
Derrick Rodriguez, Senior — All State, All District
Logan Gearheart, Senior — All State, All District
Jacob Lenington, Senior — All State, All District
Hayden Franks, Senior — All State Honorable Mention, All District
Sam Laudermilk, Senior — All District Honorable Mention
Connor Braswell, Senior — All District Honorable Mention
Kobe Clark, Sophomore — All District Honorable Mention
Jorge Martinez, Junior — All District Honorable Mention
Ben Johnson, Sophomore — All District Honorable Mention
Jayden Fabry, Sophomore — All District Honorable Mention
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
