BOYS SOCCER: Buffs preparing for battles in new season

The Buffs are back in business.
McAlester soccer is returning to action next week with fresh faces and new opportunities awaiting them in the 2022 season.
The Buffs finished the 2021 season with a 4-11 record, but come into the new year with a fresh slate — including a new head coach in Rashaud Buie. And he’s had his team hard at work in the offseason to prepare for McAlester’s upcoming slate.
“That’s the hardest part — getting in shape,” senior Kobe Clark said with a laugh.
A squad filled with veteran leadership as well as young talent, the Buffs are excited about the opportunities ahead of them this season and are setting plenty of team goals — including making a little McAlester history.
“I want the team to go to the playoffs,” senior Ben Johnson said. “That’s my number one goal.”
"We’d be the first boys team (in McAlester history),” Clark added. “And I think we can do it.”
The path to the playoffs begins with the season opener on March 1 as McAlester plays host to Hevener at Hook Eales Stadium. From there, it’s a marathon of matches filled with competitive battles and a world of possibilities.
It’s in those possibilities that the senior class of Buffs wants to live — making a name for themselves while also propelling the program into its next chapter. And as senior Gage Sutmiller intimated, they’re going to do everything they can to make those dreams a reality.
“I want to make sure when we leave (McAlester) going into college or whatever, that we leave it with a good season,” Sutmiller said.
