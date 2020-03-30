BOYS SOCCER: Buffs 'felt like a family' in shortened season

McAlester soccer team members knew they were working toward something special.
But after the global coronavirus pandemic forced OSSAA to cancel athletics for the remainder of the academic year, Buffs senior goalkeeper Derrick Rodriguez recalls the moment he and his team learned of the cancellation.
"It felt unreal. I didn’t want to lose hope,” Rodriguez said. "I was really hoping they would find some way to get it back. It was just tough.”
Before the cancellations, the start of the season was bright, as McAlester soccer was putting itself on everyone’s radar.
The Buffs stormed over the competition, earning wins in their first two games of the season before heading into the Wagoner Tournament and plowing their way to the championship match and a 4-1 start to the season.
"Coach (Kevin) Wright was hitting us with facts and what we thought we were doing,” Rodriguez said. “It was one of the best starts we ever had.”
Rodriguez said he attributed the hot start to a new team attitude under the direction of Wright, who took over the reigns of the Buffs soccer program this season.
“A lot of it was Coach Wright,” Rodriguez said. "When he took on head coach, he had a really good soccer mind to it. He did a good job with training us.”
All that training paid off for the Buffs as their scoring went up and opposing teams’ scores went down.
The Buffs knew they would also have to run the gauntlet of district play, but that didn’t matter. They were playing for something bigger: a spot in the playoffs and making McAlester history.
"Even though we had been beat by those teams (before), we got our heads in the right place,” Rodriguez said. “We just kept fighting and we kept getting wins."
Sadly, the story would get cut short before it could be completed. The remainder of the Wagoner Tournament was canceled, with the Buffs being named co-champions. The season was then canceled almost two weeks later.
McAlester won’t be able to know if it would have broken barriers this season, but the team has already built the model for future success for the program. They’re a special group of players that, while they didn’t get to finish the season, will always be remembered.
"We felt like a family,” Rodriguez said. "Everybody knew we were doing for this for each other."
