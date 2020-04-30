BOYS BASKETBALL: Three locals named to OCA All State roster

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff photoKiowa's Ethan Newberry joins Canadian's Carson Thompson and Quinton's Tyler Cloud as members of the 2020 OCA All State team for Small East schools.

Several locals were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All State basketball team.

The OCA announced its list for All State honors, sectioned into small and large schools in both the east and the west.

Canadian’s Carson Thompson, Quinton’s Tyler Cloud, and Kiowa’s Ethan Newberry were all named to the Small School East All State team.

Thompson, who averaged 26.4 points per game and joined the 2,000 career points club this season, helped lead the Cougars to a Pitt 8 title and battled through the playoffs to the area consolation finals.

Cloud helped lead the Savages with 16.1 points per game, shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc, as well as dishing out 4.7 assists per game. Cloud and Quinton made their mark as they earned a birth in the state tournament quarterfinals.

Newberry was a dominant force for the Cowboys, averaging a double-double on the season with 14.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Kiowa won third place in the Pitt 8 tournament, and fought through the playoffs for a spot in the state tournament semifinals.

Here is the complete list of the Small School East All State team:

SMALL SCHOOL EAST

Tyler Cloud, Quinton

Mason Drake, Perry

Austin Fenton, Talihina

Luke Gunns, Paden

Patch Hamilton, Asher

Jaden Lietzke, Rejoice Christian

Ethan Newberry, Kiowa

Braden Shaw, Moyers

Carson Thompson, Canadian

Jaxon Wiggins, Roland

Head Coach: Jeff Fry, Braggs

Coach: Jon Hadley, Varnum

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com

