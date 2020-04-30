BOYS BASKETBALL: Three locals named to OCA All State roster

Several locals were named to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All State basketball team.
The OCA announced its list for All State honors, sectioned into small and large schools in both the east and the west.
Canadian’s Carson Thompson, Quinton’s Tyler Cloud, and Kiowa’s Ethan Newberry were all named to the Small School East All State team.
Thompson, who averaged 26.4 points per game and joined the 2,000 career points club this season, helped lead the Cougars to a Pitt 8 title and battled through the playoffs to the area consolation finals.
Cloud helped lead the Savages with 16.1 points per game, shooting 41 percent from beyond the arc, as well as dishing out 4.7 assists per game. Cloud and Quinton made their mark as they earned a birth in the state tournament quarterfinals.
Newberry was a dominant force for the Cowboys, averaging a double-double on the season with 14.7 points and 11.6 rebounds per game. Kiowa won third place in the Pitt 8 tournament, and fought through the playoffs for a spot in the state tournament semifinals.
Here is the complete list of the Small School East All State team:
SMALL SCHOOL EAST
Tyler Cloud, Quinton
Mason Drake, Perry
Austin Fenton, Talihina
Luke Gunns, Paden
Patch Hamilton, Asher
Jaden Lietzke, Rejoice Christian
Ethan Newberry, Kiowa
Braden Shaw, Moyers
Carson Thompson, Canadian
Jaxon Wiggins, Roland
Head Coach: Jeff Fry, Braggs
Coach: Jon Hadley, Varnum
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.