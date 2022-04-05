The selections have been made.
The Oklahoma Coaches Association announced its list of boys basketball honorees with the release of the 2022 All State and All Star by Class selections, with three locals being awarded.
McAlester’s Adante Holiman was named to the Large East All-State Boys Basketball Team for his efforts during the 2021-2022 season. Holiman averaged 32 points per game, as well as seven rebounds, five assists, and four steals per game.
Holiman — the McAlester News-Capital boys basketball Player of the Year — was also named as an All-Star by Class to the OCA.
Two more local names were also awarded All-Star by Class honors in Class A.
Stuart’s Connor Clayton was given All-Star by Class status as he helped lead the Hornets to an area tournament birth. Clayton averaged 23.4 points, 5.52 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 3.7 steals per game.
Quinton’s Jaxton West was also named to the Class A All-Star by Class roster. West averaged 20 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.8 assist, and 3.6 steals per game as he helped lead Quinton to a regional tournament birth this season.
Both Clayton and West were also named to the 2022 McAlester News-Capital Boys Basketball All-Area honors as first team members.
