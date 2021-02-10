BOYS BASKETBALL: Stuart taking the playoffs one game at a time

The Hornets are ready to get to business.
Stuart will begin its playoff journey this weekend as Class A and B schools will participate in their district tournaments this weekend. And for Hornets coach Michael Langley, he said he’s excited for the opportunity his team will have before them.
“I look forward to it,” he said. “Our boys are playing well, and I can’t wait to see how we do in the playoffs.”
The Hornets made a Class A State Tournament semifinal appearance last season, and will no doubt be looking to make their return to Oklahoma City this season. But Langley said it’s important for his team to focus on the task at hand, worry about winning the current game, and then they can prepare for the next one.
“We only look at one game (at a time),” Langley said. “We’ll prepare for the next one, but in the back of my mind, I still know those good teams are going to be back-to-back-to-back coming up.”
Stuart has seen a lot of successes this season by taking that approach. They’ve won 15 games and suffered only one loss — and that was to Varnum, the No. 1 team in Class B. The Hornets also took home the Pitt 8 Conference title, and are continuing to work on getting better every day.
And by continuing to work on themselves, that’s how Langley said his team will strengthen as the playoffs continue. Although the Hornets play well together and operate like a well-oiled machine, Langley said he’d be remiss if he didn’t find ways for his team to make themselves better.
“There’s not a coach in the game that can’t see things that they need to work on,” Langley said.
The OSSAA has also set its postseason COVID health and safety protocols and procedures. Those measures include masks being required for all coaches, spectators, and any participants not actively involved in the contest.
Capacity will also be set to 50% in all venues, and social distancing will be required as well. Facilities will be cleaned between each contest and session, unless the same two schools are participating in the next contest.
If, at any point in the playoffs, a team who has qualified for the next round becomes unable to participate due to COVID, that team’s opponent will automatically advance to the next round.
Here are the area boys Class A-B district tournament games and times:
CLASS B
AREA II
DISTRICT 6 AT PITTSBURG
FRIDAY
G1: Pittsburg, bye
G2: Graham-Dustin vs. Indianola, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY:
G3: Pittsburg vs. G2 Winner, 8 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)
AREA IV
DISTRICT 5 AT KIOWA
SATURDAY
Kiowa vs. Battiest, 8 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)
CLASS A
AREA IV
DISTRICT 2 AT ALLEN
FRIDAY
G1: Allen, bye
G2: Quinton vs. Haileyville, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Allen vs. G2 Winnner, 8 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 5 AT CROWDER
FRIDAY
G1: Rattan, bye
G2: Crowder vs. Clayton, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Rattan vs. G2 Winner, 8 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)
DISTRICT 6 AT STUART
FRIDAY
G1: Stuart, bye
G2: Soper vs. Rock Creek, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
G3: Stuart vs. Rock Creek, 8 p.m. (both teams advance to regionals)
