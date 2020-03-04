BOYS BASKETBALL: Stuart ready for battle at state

The dream season continues for the Hornets.
After taking down Calumet for the area consolation title last week, Stuart punched its ticket to the Class A state tournament. The Hornets haven’t made an appearance since 2016, and Connor Clayton said that he and his teammates have one goal in mind.
“Win. That’s all it is,” Clayton said. “That’s all we plan to do.”
It’s been a battle throughout the playoffs for Stuart, and it’s something that Sammy Luker said has only helped make the team stronger.
“We’ve been confident the whole time,” Luker said. "We lost a tough one to Kiowa in the regional championship game, but short term memory. We knew we was going to be alright."
The Hornets will open the state tournament with a battle against Ft. Cobb-Broxton on Thursday night. They will be led by the veteran core in Clayton, Luker, Jared McIntosh, Zack Clark, Anthony Waterdown, and others that have helped Stuart all season long.
“I love them,” Clayton said of his teammates. "We play hard, don’t stop playing defense.”
According to Luker, his team's game plan will be to just go out, shut down opponents, and play Stuart basketball. The Hornets are hungry for success, and will use the same mentality and toughness that has benefited them all season long.
“If we play our game, don’t let anyone play theirs, stay confident, and do what we’ve been doing all year, we’ll win games,” Luker said.
But while they understand they have a job to do, the Hornets are also aware of what their team has meant to their home town.
“It’s the first state appearance in four years,” Clatyon said. “It feels good.”
No matter what happens, Luker and Clayton both said that it’s been a privilege to play in Stuart green. And while they’re going to enjoy the Hornets’ moment in the spotlight, they know there’s still a gold ball up for grabs.
“We’re excited. We have three more to go,” Luker said. “Three more. We’re ready."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
