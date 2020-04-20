BOYS BASKETBALL: Several locals named to OBCA District 6 All Star team

The Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association released the list of players named to District All Star teams for the 2019-2020 season, which included several local athletes.
Carson Thompson, Ethan Newberry, and Tyler Cloud were named to the OBCA District 6 All Star team for their work during their senior seasons.
Thompson made history as he eclipsed 2,000 career points and helped lead the Canadian Cougars through the playoffs, including births in the regional and area tournaments. The Cougars won the Pitt 8 championship ahead of the playoffs, where they became district and regional consolation champions before ending their season in the area consolation finals.
Newberry assisted the Kiowa Cowboys and their run through the playoffs. After taking third place in the Pitt 8 tournament, Newberry and the Cowboys powered through the postseason, winning the district, regional, and area titles and qualifying for the state tournament.
At state, Kiowa defeated Vici in the quarterfinal round before ending its season in the semifinals in a matchup against Garber.
Cloud led the Quinton Savages to a 22-6 record, defying expectations all through the playoffs. After winning the district and regional tournament crowns, the Savages bounced back after an area finals loss to take an emotional win for the area consolation title and a trip to the state tournament.
Quinton made a quarterfinals appearance, where it saw its season end after a tough game against Garber.
Here is the complete list of the District 6 All Star team:
COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Nichols, Howe
PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Jones, Broken Bow
Jaxson Robinson, Ada
Trae Thompson, Dale
Carson Thompson, Canadian
Jayse Ward, Whitesboro
Ethan Newberry, Kiowa
Tyler Cloud, Quinton
Cade Paulin, Vanoss
Austin Fenton, Talihina
Brayden Oglesby, Howe
Trayson Miller, Roff
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
