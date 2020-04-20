BOYS BASKETBALL: Several locals named to OBCA District 6 All Star team

ADRIAN O'HANLON III | Staff photoCanadian's Carson Thompson joins Kiowa's Ethan Newberry and Quinton's Tyler Cloud as members of the OBCA District 6 All Star team.

The Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association released the list of players named to District All Star teams for the 2019-2020 season, which included several local athletes.

Carson Thompson, Ethan Newberry, and Tyler Cloud were named to the OBCA District 6 All Star team for their work during their senior seasons.

Thompson made history as he eclipsed 2,000 career points and helped lead the Canadian Cougars through the playoffs, including births in the regional and area tournaments. The Cougars won the Pitt 8 championship ahead of the playoffs, where they became district and regional consolation champions before ending their season in the area consolation finals.

Newberry assisted the Kiowa Cowboys and their run through the playoffs. After taking third place in the Pitt 8 tournament, Newberry and the Cowboys powered through the postseason, winning the district, regional, and area titles and qualifying for the state tournament.

At state, Kiowa defeated Vici in the quarterfinal round before ending its season in the semifinals in a matchup against Garber.

Cloud led the Quinton Savages to a 22-6 record, defying expectations all through the playoffs. After winning the district and regional tournament crowns, the Savages bounced back after an area finals loss to take an emotional win for the area consolation title and a trip to the state tournament.

Quinton made a quarterfinals appearance, where it saw its season end after a tough game against Garber.

Here is the complete list of the District 6 All Star team:

COACH OF THE YEAR: Greg Nichols, Howe

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Josh Jones, Broken Bow

Jaxson Robinson, Ada

Trae Thompson, Dale

Carson Thompson, Canadian

Jayse Ward, Whitesboro

Ethan Newberry, Kiowa

Tyler Cloud, Quinton

Cade Paulin, Vanoss

Austin Fenton, Talihina

Brayden Oglesby, Howe

Trayson Miller, Roff 

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com

