BOYS BASKETBALL: Quinton exceeded expectations on path to state

A green wave is on the way.
That’s the hope of the Quinton coach Darrick Farriell. The Savages are heading to the Class A state basketball tournament for the first time since George W. Bush was in office, and Farriell said his team is thrilled about the opportunity.
“We’re pretty excited. It’s the first time since 2003, so they’re pretty pumped about it,” Farriell said. "I’ve been there a few times. But the kids haven’t been there before, so it’ll be new for them.”
The Savages are led by a trio of seniors that Farriell said are his biggest weapons. Tyler Cloud, Tristan Patterson, and Hayden Workman have all three been playing basketball together for years. Now in their senior season, Farriell said any one of them can lead the team in scoring on any given night.
"It’s great. Expectations were high for this group of seniors. This is the first year these seniors have won a regional basketball game,” Farriell said. "They’ve got all the experience and play well together.”
Farriell also said that his seniors are complimented by the younger classmen, and that the Savages have exceeded all expectations by reaching the state tournament. While none of his players have yet played a game in the Big House, he thinks that they will still rise to the challenge.
“It’ll be going out, relaxing, and enjoying where we’re at. People didn’t even expect them ranked 20th to even be in the state tournament,” Farriell said. "We just need to play as a team and do the things we do well.”
The Savages will first face off with Garber on Thursday night. Farriell said that the Wolverines are an athletic group that love to play fast. But if Quinton can control the pace, they can control the game.
“(Garber) is big and athletic,” Farriell said. "We hope to set the tempo, slow the pace down, run some good sets.”
No matter what happens this week, Farriell said he is proud of his team and all that they’ve accomplished this season. While the goal is to win the gold ball this season, the Savages hope that they’ll be able to continue playing on a big stage for years to come.
"I’m just going to tell them I’ve been there before and to look at it like it’s another game. Just go and play their game and don’t worry about the different atmosphere,” Farriell said. "They’ve grown up a lot this year.
"We want to make this a tradition,” Farriell said.
