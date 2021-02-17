Editor's note: the online edition to these stories has been updated to show correct dates and start times after games were pushed back due to winter weather.
The action is heating up.
Local teams across the area are preparing for the next round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A and B playoffs, with regional play now set to start on Saturday.
One of those teams are the Pittsburg Panthers, who took home a district title last weekend. Even after losing one of their top scorers, Cole Allen, in the first half due to a mild injury, coach Jim Jenson said the Panthers did a great job of adjusting and persevering — a welcome sign of maturity for his young team.
That maturation is something Jenson was extremely proud to see. While he understands there are always going to be learning moments and things to improve on, he took things as a good sign that his team is building in the right direction.
“I’m really proud of how they are right now, and how far they’ve came, mentally,” Jenson said. “We still have our moments, but you’re always going to. Nobody’s going to play a perfect game, but I’m really proud of where we are.”
The Panthers will now be gearing up to face off against Welch in the opening round of regional play at Henryetta on Thursday at 8 p.m. Jenson said it’s the first time in six years Pittsburg has won a district title, and he believes his team is carrying that energy with them into the next round.
“The good thing in that aspect is it’s all new to them,” he said. “They’re on a lot of adrenaline now, they’re pretty excited…They’re pretty fired up, I think we’re in a good spot."
Crowder is another team that will be competing in regional play. After a thrilling 52-50 win in the opening round, the Demons followed that up with a 54-51 win over Rattan to be named district champions.
Coach Garrett Munger has previously talked about how hard his team works, and how fast they like to play. It's that style of basketball that he believes helps provide success to his tenacious team.
“That’s the style of play that I think best fits our team,” Munger said. “It gives us the best chance to win.”
The Demons will now shift gears to regional play, with an opening-round tilt with Wright City in Rattan scheduled for Thursday. In a year when COVID has created stoppages and interruptions, Munger had said his team focuses on themselves and what they can work on within.
“Do what you can control and everything else will fall into place," he said. "Not really worry about who we’re playing, but focus on doing our best as a team.”
The OSSAA’s postseason COVID health and safety protocols and procedures will continue to be in effect. Those measures include masks being required for all coaches, spectators, and any participants not actively involved in the contest.
Capacity will also be set to 50% in all venues, and social distancing will be required as well. Facilities will be cleaned between each contest and session, unless the same two schools are participating in the next contest.
If, at any point in the playoffs, a team who has qualified for the next round becomes unable to participate due to COVID, that team’s opponent will automatically advance to the next round.
Here are the updated games and tipoff times for local teams for the Class A-B regional tournaments:
BOYS
CLASS A
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
SATURDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G3: Wayne vs. Arkoma, 3 p.m.
G1: Hydro-Eakly vs. Talihina, 8 p.m.
AT ALLEN
G4: Quinton vs. Elmore, 3 p.m.
G2: Allen vs. Velma-Alma, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT NORTH ROCK CREEK
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT RATTAN
G3: Rattan vs. Ft. Towson, 3 p.m.
G1: Crowder vs. Wright City, 8 p.m.
AT TUSHKA
G4: Stuart vs. Strother, 3 p.m.
G2: Rock Creek vs. Tushka, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
AT TUSHKA
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT TUSHKA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA II
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT MCCURTAIN
G3: Cameron vs. Leflore, 3 p.m.
G1: Red Oak vs. Butner, 8 p.m.
AT HENRYETTA
G4: Graham-Dustin vs. Bluejacket, 3 p.m.
G2: Pittsburg vs. Welch, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT HENRYETTA
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
SATURDAY
AT KIOWA
G3: Kiowa vs. Maysville, 3 p.m.
G1: Battiest vs. Wilson, 8p.m.
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Stringtown vs. Midway, 3 p.m.
G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Whitesboro, 8 p.m.
MONDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
TUESDAY
AT STRINGTOWN
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
