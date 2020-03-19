BOYS BASKETBALL: Pitt 8 All-Conference boys team announced

The Pitt 8 Conference has announced it’s selection of the All Conference teams and awards for boys basketball.
Canadian's Carson Thompson was named the conference MVP after he made waves in Oklahoma high school basketball this season by surpassing 2,000 career points. Thompson helped lead the Cougars through the playoffs, and ending the season just one game shy of the state tournament. Thompson finished his high school career with 2,431 points.
Gary Hendrix was named the conference Coach of the Year after leading Canadian to many successes this season. The Cougars defeated Stuart in the conference championship game to take Canadian’s first Pitt 8 title since 2002. Hendrix and his team won the district title and regional consolation crown to advance to the area tournament where they battled all the way to the area consolation finals.
MVP: Carson Thompson, Canadian
Coach of the Year: Gary Hendrix, Canadian
FIRST TEAM
Ethan Newberry, Kiowa
Jared McIntosh, Stuart
Julian Kamrud, Kiowa
Connor Jones, Crowder
Connor Clayton, Stuart
SECOND TEAM
Noah Belt, Kiowa
Christian Mathis, Canadian
Chad Baker, Canadian
Trett Yandell, Canadian
Sammy Luker, Stuart
