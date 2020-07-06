BOYS BASKETBALL: McAlester's Holiman receives offer from UMKC

Adante Holiman hasn’t even started his junior season, but is already causing quite a stir in the world of college basketball recruiting.
On Friday, the incoming McAlester junior announced his first official offer from a Division I school, the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Holiman has seen interest from multiple schools across the country, and said the whole process has been a whirlwind.
“It’s kind of fun,” Holiman said. “It’s crazy. It’s saying my hard work is paying off a little bit…It’s a lot of schools though, so it’s kind of crazy.”
Aside from the offer from UMKC, Holiman has also seen interest from other schools, such as Akron, Denver, North Carolina Central, New Hampshire University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Colorado State, Creighton, Ball State, Tulsa, University of San Diego, and Oral Roberts.
While he still has some time to decide where he will want to spend the next phase of his basketball career after high school, Holiman said he isn’t sure where that path will lead just yet.
“I’m still waiting to see what happens,”he said.
Despite the national shutdown of sports due to the coronavirus pandemic, Holiman hasn’t taken any days off from the gym. He’s spent the entirety of his summer working on his game, and has participated in travel ball upon its return.
“It’s been good. I’ve just been trying to stay in the gym,” Holiman said. “Just going to the gym and working on my game.”
A competitive player by nature, Holiman said that the continued interest from colleges helps push his motivation even further.
“There’s still other kids out there that getting more stuff that I want,” Holiman said. “It just pushes me harder.”
Holiman said he still has a lot of work to do to get to the level he wants to compete at. But because of support and motivation by family and friends, he believes he will reach that point. He’s setting high goals for himself, and won’t stop until he’s achieved them.
“Get a college scholarship. That’s one of the main ones right now,” Holiman said. “I’m looking for the best opportunity right now.”
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
