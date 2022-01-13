Adante Holiman could soon represent another kind of Big Mac.
The McAlester senior was officially announced as one of five Oklahoma high school basketball players nominated to participate in the 2022 McDonald’s All American game.
In an announcement on Wednesday, Holiman was joined by Piedmont’s Jayce Daniels, Tulsa Memorial’s Ty Frierson and Bradyn Hubbard, and Norman North’s Kevin Overton as the Oklahoma boys nominees.
Only 24 boys and 24 girls from across the country will be selected to play in the 2022 McDonald’s All American games in Chicago, showcasing the top basketball seniors in the United States.
The selections will be revealed during ESPN’s "NBA Today” at 2 p.m. CT Tuesday, Jan. 25. Alumni of the games include Michael Jordan, Candace Parker, LeBron James, Maya Moore, Trae Young, and Breanna Stewart.
It’s the latest on the list of accomplishments for Holiman, who has signed to play college basketball at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley next season.
Holiman is having a big senior season, currently averaging 31 points, six rebounds, five assists, and four steals per game.
But Adante wasn’t the only Holiman that was nominated for the games, as his coach and father Will Holiman was also nominated for the coaching staff at the games.
The 2022 games will be the first since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic after the cancellation of last year’s installment.
The girls game will tip off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Tuesday, March 29 on ESPN2, while the boys game will tip off at 8 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
