BOYS BASKETBALL: McAlester releases Thanksgiving break scrimmage schedule

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoMcAlester basketball will be back on the hardwood as the Buffs join local teams and teams from around the state in the annual Thanksgiving break scrimmages inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Saturday.

Multiple area teams will be in action on Saturday as McAlester boys basketball hosts its annual Thanksgiving break scrimmages inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium.

McAlester, Hartshorne, and Wilburton will join many other teams such as Idabel, Tahlequah, Buffalo Valley and more in a day beginning at 9 a.m. and filled with hoops action to prepare for the upcoming season.

The Buffaloes finished last season at 13-12 with an area tournament appearance. The season-opener for the Buffs will take place on Nov. 29 at Hugo before opening the home slate on Dec. 6 against Broken Bow.

Here is the complete McAlester boys basketball scrimmage schedule, along with which court the teams will be playing:

Pawnee vs. Antlers, 9 a.m. Main Gym

Warner vs. LeFlore, 9 a.m. Practice Gym

Wilburton vs. Seminole, 9:30 a.m. Main Gym

Strother vs. Buffalo Valley, 9:30 a.m. Practice Gym

Antlers vs. Warner, 10 a.m. Main Gym

Pawnee vs. LeFlore, 10 a.m. Practice Gym

Carnegie vs. Calvin, 10:30 a.m. Main Gym

Hartshorne vs. CHA, 10:30 a.m. Practice Gym

LeFlore vs. Antlers, 11 a.m. Main Gym

Pawnee vs. Warner, 11 a.m. Practice Gym

Buffalo Valley vs. Carnegie, 11:30 a.m. Main Gym

Strother vs. Calvin, 11:30 a.m. Practice Gym

CHA vs. Wilburton, 12 p.m. Main Gym

Hartshorne vs. Seminole, 12 p.m. Practice Gym

Calvin vs. Buffalo Valley, 12:30 p.m. Main Gym

Strother vs. Carnegie, 12:30 p.m. Practice Gym

Seminole vs. CHA, 1 p.m. Main Gym

Hartshorne vs. Wilburton, 1 p.m. Practice Gym

McAlester vs. Idabel, 1:30 p.m. Main Gym

Tecumseh vs. Tahlequah, 1:30 p.m. Practice Gym

McAlester Black vs. Valliant, 2 p.m. Main Gym

Idabel vs. Tecumseh, 2:30 p.m. Main Gym

McAlester vs. Tahlequah, 2:30 p.m. Practice Gym

TBD vs. McAlester Black, 3 p.m. Main Gym

TBD vs. Valliant, 3 p.m. Practice Gym

Tahlequah vs. Idabel, 3:30 p.m. Main Gym

McAlester vs. Tecumseh, 3:30 p.m. Practice Gym

Valliant vs. TBD, 4 p.m. Main Gym

TBD vs. McAlester Black, 4 p.m. Practice Gym

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

