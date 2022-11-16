BOYS BASKETBALL: McAlester releases Thanksgiving break scrimmage schedule

Multiple area teams will be in action on Saturday as McAlester boys basketball hosts its annual Thanksgiving break scrimmages inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
McAlester, Hartshorne, and Wilburton will join many other teams such as Idabel, Tahlequah, Buffalo Valley and more in a day beginning at 9 a.m. and filled with hoops action to prepare for the upcoming season.
The Buffaloes finished last season at 13-12 with an area tournament appearance. The season-opener for the Buffs will take place on Nov. 29 at Hugo before opening the home slate on Dec. 6 against Broken Bow.
Here is the complete McAlester boys basketball scrimmage schedule, along with which court the teams will be playing:
Pawnee vs. Antlers, 9 a.m. Main Gym
Warner vs. LeFlore, 9 a.m. Practice Gym
Wilburton vs. Seminole, 9:30 a.m. Main Gym
Strother vs. Buffalo Valley, 9:30 a.m. Practice Gym
Antlers vs. Warner, 10 a.m. Main Gym
Pawnee vs. LeFlore, 10 a.m. Practice Gym
Carnegie vs. Calvin, 10:30 a.m. Main Gym
Hartshorne vs. CHA, 10:30 a.m. Practice Gym
LeFlore vs. Antlers, 11 a.m. Main Gym
Pawnee vs. Warner, 11 a.m. Practice Gym
Buffalo Valley vs. Carnegie, 11:30 a.m. Main Gym
Strother vs. Calvin, 11:30 a.m. Practice Gym
CHA vs. Wilburton, 12 p.m. Main Gym
Hartshorne vs. Seminole, 12 p.m. Practice Gym
Calvin vs. Buffalo Valley, 12:30 p.m. Main Gym
Strother vs. Carnegie, 12:30 p.m. Practice Gym
Seminole vs. CHA, 1 p.m. Main Gym
Hartshorne vs. Wilburton, 1 p.m. Practice Gym
McAlester vs. Idabel, 1:30 p.m. Main Gym
Tecumseh vs. Tahlequah, 1:30 p.m. Practice Gym
McAlester Black vs. Valliant, 2 p.m. Main Gym
Idabel vs. Tecumseh, 2:30 p.m. Main Gym
McAlester vs. Tahlequah, 2:30 p.m. Practice Gym
TBD vs. McAlester Black, 3 p.m. Main Gym
TBD vs. Valliant, 3 p.m. Practice Gym
Tahlequah vs. Idabel, 3:30 p.m. Main Gym
McAlester vs. Tecumseh, 3:30 p.m. Practice Gym
Valliant vs. TBD, 4 p.m. Main Gym
TBD vs. McAlester Black, 4 p.m. Practice Gym
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
