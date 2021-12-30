BOYS BASKETBALL: McAlester hitting the road for tournament play

The Buffs are getting back to business.
McAlester will head to Noble to take part in the Dental Lodge Classic on Thursday through Saturday.
The Buffs charge into tournament action ranked at No. 19 in Class 5A with a 4-4 record, with wins over several ranked opponents, including a road win over then-No. 18 Bishop Kelley.
The first opponent for the Buffs to begin the tournament will be Perkins-Tryon. The Demons are No. 14 in Class 4A with a 6-1 record on the season, with wins against such teams as Bristow, Byng, and No. 15 ranked Mannford.
The Buffs and Demons will tipoff on Thursday at 2:30 p.m. The winner will advance to play the winner between St. Mary’s and Duncan at 5:30 p.m. Friday, while the losers of each game will face off in the 2:30 p.m. game.
Here is the complete boys bracket for the Dental Lodge Classic in Noble:
THURSDAY
G1: Noble vs. Bridge Creek, 11:30 a.m.
G2: Perkins vs. McAlester, 2:30 p.m.
G3: St. Mary’s vs. Duncan, 5:30 p.m.
G4: Blanchard vs. Tecumseh, 8:30 p.m.
FRIDAY
G5: Loser G1 vs. Loser G4, 11:30 a.m.
G6: Loser G3 vs. Loser G2, 2:30 p.m.
G7: Winner G3 vs. Winner G2, 5:30 p.m.
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G4, 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
G9: Loser G5 vs. Loser G6, 11:30 a.m. (Seventh place)
G10: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 2:30 p.m. (Consolation champ)
G11: Loser G8 vs. Loser G7, 5:30 p.m. (Third place)
G12: Winner G8 vs. Winner G7, 8:30 p.m. (Championship)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
