BOYS BASKETBALL: Locals ready for start of 2021-2022 season

Pittsburg is gearing up for the start of a brand new slate.
The Panthers' young squad of sharpshooters returns once more for the 2021-2022 season. Replete with returners from last year’s squad, the Panthers will look again to make another run toward the Big House after falling just one game shy last season.
Coach Jim Jenson said after the season ended that he realized his young group grew up over the year, and created many opportunities for themselves that may have surprised a few people.
"Everything we did and accomplished (last) year was uncharted territory for our guys. But gosh, I thought we grew up and we did a good job,” he said.
Now, some of those returning offensive pieces include 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area team members Cole Allen, who averaged 16.8 points per game, and Matthew Rice, who averaged 12.2 points per game.
But for the efforts of the entire team, Jenson lauded how much he enjoyed getting to coach that group.
“They bought in. Gosh, there were some growing pains. But man, the guys’ attitude and work ethic is just great,” Jenson said. "They’ve been such a great bunch to just absorb.”
The Panthers will open the season against Kiowa on Nov. 2
STUART
The Hornets are heading back out onto the floor after Returning to the Hornets includes 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area team members Connor Clayton, Travis Grinnell, Drevon Colbert, and Kobe Wilson.
Coach Michael Langley has described Colbert and Wilson as two young talents that make big impacts for the Hornets, with the pair averaging 8.6 points and 5.7 points per game, respectively. He also said Grinnell is a defensive and rebounding specialist, and that Clayton — averaging 21.5 points per game last season — is a clutch shooter.
The Hornets will open the season on Nov. 4 on the road against Butner.
KIOWA
The Cowboys experienced a fresh learning curve with a new coach last season. Now, they’ll be ready to build upon those experiences as they set out on the next chapter of Kiowa basketball.
The Cowboys will open their season on the road against Pittsburg on Nov. 2.
CROWDER
The Demons are back to business ahead of the beginning of the 2021-2022 season. After being named district champions last season, Crowder will look to advance itself even further this year.
Although graduating several players from last season, returners for the Demons includes 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area team member Sevryn Mills — who last season exploded for 17.9 point per game.
Crowder will open the season on Nov. 5 against McCurtain.
INDIANOLA
The Warriors hit the hardwood for the new season after advancing to the regional tournament one year ago.
Top returners for Indianola includes 2021 McAlester News-Capital All-Area team members Chance Lott — who averaged 12 points per game — as well Ben Santine, with 10.8 points per game, and Terran Pitts at 8.0 points per game.
The Warriors will open the season on Nov. 2 at McCurtain.
HAILEYVILLE
Haileyville looks to return after a year of growth and learning last season. This year, coach Roy West returns to the helm as he looks to lead the Warriors in their latest journey.
Haileyville will open the season on Nov. 1 against Eagletown.
