BOYS BASKETBALL: Locals prepare for 2A postseason play

Editor's note: the online edition to these stories has been updated to show correct dates and start times after games were pushed back due to winter weather.
The season of dreams begins now.
The playoffs have arrived for four local teams as the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association Class 2A district games are being held this Thursday and Friday.
Canadian, Hartshorne, Wilburton, and Savanna will each test their mettle against their 2A counterparts, but will automatically move into the regional tournament as there are only two teams per district.
However, a win or loss impacts where in the regional bracket each team will be slotted, making these opening games the footing on which to build a playoff path.
As teams try to plan and prepare for the battles ahead, it’s no secret they’ll be trying to make a name for themselves and do their communities proud. Such is the case for teams like the Savanna Bulldogs, about whom coach Matt Murdaugh previously said they were building on the success from the old guard to help move them into the future.
“This is our second year kind of revamping the program,” Murdaugh said. “Coach (Brian) Brown did a fantastic job here for such a long time…he still comes and puts his input in and helps.”
The Bulldogs will be tasked with taking on fellow area team Wilburton, with prime regional tournament seeding up for grabs. Savanna will continue to play like it always has, and continue building and forging for the future.
Murdaugh has described his team as “gritty,” and that they are always willing to play hard.
“We like to really get after you defensively,” he said. “And we really want to try to beat you up inside offensively."
The OSSAA’s postseason COVID-19 health and safety protocols and procedures will continue to be in effect. Those measures include masks being required for all coaches, spectators, and any participants not actively involved in the contest.
Capacity will also be set to 50% in all venues, and social distancing will be required as well. Facilities will be cleaned between each contest and session, unless the same two schools are participating in the next contest.
If, at any point in the playoffs, a team who has qualified for the next round becomes unable to participate due to COVID, that team’s opponent will automatically advance to the next round.
Here are the games and tipoff times for local teams for the OSSAA Class 2A district games:
BOYS
AREA IV
DISTRICT 2 AT CANADIAN
Canadian vs. Okemah, Tues. 8 p.m. (Both advance to regional)
DISTRICT 4 AT HARTSHORNE
Hartshorne vs. Coalgate, Mon. 8 p.m. (Both advance to regional)
DISTRICT 8 AT WILBURTON
Wilburton vs. Savanna, Mon. 8 p.m. (Both advance to regional)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.