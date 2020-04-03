Several locals were among the selections for the Black Diamond Conference all conference team as chosen by conference coaches.
Players from Wilburton, Hartshorne, and Talihina were named to the list for achievements during the 2019-2020 basketball season. The Diggers and Miners both had competitive seasons with young squads, while Talihina qualified for the state tournament.
Here is a complete list of the all conference team:
Austin Fenton, Talihina
Kobe Billy, Talihina
Nick McLemore, Talihina
Lane Brown, Wilburton
Hunter Donoley, Wilburton
J.J. Justice, Wilburton
Logan Maxey, Talihina
Jalen Cloud, Stigler
Zane Oldham, Stigler
Jaxon Calhoun, Stigler
Caden James, Hartshorne
Kaleb Keith, Hartshorne
Trace McDaniel, Heavener
Logan Davis, Heavener
Reed Richardson, Pocola
