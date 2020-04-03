Several locals were among the selections for the Black Diamond Conference all conference team as chosen by conference coaches.

Players from Wilburton, Hartshorne, and Talihina were named to the list for achievements during the 2019-2020 basketball season. The Diggers and Miners both had competitive seasons with young squads, while Talihina qualified for the state tournament.

Here is a complete list of the all conference team:

Austin Fenton, Talihina

Kobe Billy, Talihina

Nick McLemore, Talihina

Lane Brown, Wilburton

Hunter Donoley, Wilburton

J.J. Justice, Wilburton

Logan Maxey, Talihina

Jalen Cloud, Stigler

Zane Oldham, Stigler

Jaxon Calhoun, Stigler

Caden James, Hartshorne

Kaleb Keith, Hartshorne

Trace McDaniel, Heavener

Logan Davis, Heavener

Reed Richardson, Pocola

