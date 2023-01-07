NOBLE — The Buffs knew it was going to be a battle.
McAlester faced off against Bridge Creek in the Dental Lodge Classic consolation finals on Saturday, where the Buffs fell 67-51 in a gritty, physical matchup.
Cole Allen drilled a triple to start the game for McAlester, but the Bobcats answered back with a 5-0 run to put themselves out front.
Eli Chatman nabbed a bucket, followed by free throws from Malachi Wrice. That trigged a back-and-forth between the two teams, with the Buffs trailing 12-10 after the opening quarter.
Lewis Woodmore drained a swishing pull-up three to begin the second, with Bridge Creek responding with another scoring run. But after another triple from Woodmore and a coast-to-coast score from Brayden Bumphus, the Buffs powered themselves into a 20-18 lead and forcing a timeout midway through the quarter.
Woodmore and Evan Black hit back-to-back buckets on the other side of the break, forcing the Bobcats to take a timeout. Bridge Creek used the opportunity to regroup, with Jacob Ojeda and Grayson Roberson hitting shots to put the Bobcats back in front.
Both teams battled to the horn and traded leads, with the Bobcats taking a slim 27-26 lead into the halftime break.
Bridge Creek rattled off a 12-4 run to start the second half behind eight quick points from Ojeda, with a timeout being called with 4:21 left in the quarter and the Buffs trailing by nine points.
The teams traded buckets down the stretch after the break, leading to a 46-35 lead for the Bobcats heading into the final period.
Bridge Creek hit back-to-back triples to start the fourth, sparking an 13-3 run midway through the fourth. The Buffs fought to the end, but it’d be the Bobcats taking the win.
Woodmore led the way for the Buffs with 16 points, followed by Allen and Isiah Hishaw with nine points each, Chatman with six points, Bumphus with four points, and Black, DaVantrae McKendrick, Garrett Pickett, and Wrice with two points each.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will continue their road stretch as the travel to Tulsa to face Bishop Kelley on Tuesday before returning home to host Durant on Friday.
Here’s a look at local area boys basketball teams in action on Saturday. This post will be updated as scores are reported:
RICHIE PETERS MEMORAL TOURNAMENT AT WELEETKA
Crowder 68, Canadian 38 (Third place game)
FARMERS STATE BANK HARDWOOD TOURNAMENT AT QUINTON
Quinton 81, Lakewood 38 (Consolation championship)
WARNER EAGLE CHEROKEE CLASSIC
Spiro 44, Wilburton 27 (Seventh place game)
MOSS PIRATE INVITATIONAL
Smithville 66, Kiowa 61 (Consolation champion)
