BOYS BASKETBALL: Kiowa's Keith Quaid retires from basketball

Keith Quaid decided it’s time to hang up his hat and pass the reigns of the Cowboy basketball program.
The Kiowa coach made the decision to retire from coaching basketball in March after the end of his season. Quaid said he felt it was time after spending the last 25 years in the game, with the past nine at the helm of his alma mater.
"It’s been good,” Quaid said of his career. "I can remember every kid I’ve coached."
Quaid took over the Cowboys basketball program in 2011 and went on to more than 300 wins. Since then, he’s seen unparalleled success at Kiowa, leading the Cowboys to four trips to the state tournament and bringing home the school’s first runner-up title in 2014.
But despite everything he has accomplished in his career, it’s been a privilege for the Kiowa graduate to be able to be a part of so many people’s lives.
"Regardless of the wins or losses, it’s the relationships I’ve forged that have meant the most,” Quaid said. “(But) I feel like it’s time for me to step down and someone else to take over."
Although he’s leaving basketball, Quaid will still have a lot on his plate. He plans to continue leading the softball program, which he has helped lead to three total state championships in both spring and fall seasons.
In addition to softball, Quaid will also continue to focus on his administrative duties as elementary principal and athletic director.
"As you get older, you get to thinking about doing other things,” Quaid said. "The administration side was appealing because you get to get out of the classroom and see what other people are doing. Mainly to support our teachers and support our kids.”
As for the boys basketball program, Kiowa has tabbed former Byng coach Cody Williams to take over for Quaid, pending approval at the next school board meeting.
But Quaid said while he may no longer be coaching on the sidelines, he still plans on spending time in the gym where he’s spent so much of his life.
"It’s been good. I’m looking forward to getting outside in the winter time,” Quaid laughed. “(But) I still plan on going to all the games."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.