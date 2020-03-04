BOYS BASKETBALL: Cowboys embrace team spirit ahead of state

Black and gold, baby.
That’s the motto of the Kiowa Cowboys as they have been making their way through the playoffs. Now that they’re making a trip to the Class A state tournament, coach Keith Quaid knows that the hard work isn’t over.
“Everybody up there can play,” Quaid said. “If we don’t play well, we’ll lose. And that’s the same story with everybody up there.”
The Cowboys will first play Vici in the quarterfinals at Jim Norick Arena — the Big House — in Oklahoma City, and Quaid said he’ll have his team ready to compete.
“We’re going to prepare and be ready to go come Thursday,” he said. “If we continue to play like we have been, we have a chance to win every game up there.”
The Cowboys are led by a veteran group of players in Ethan Newberry, Noah Belt, Corbin Lalli, Julian Kamrud, Chris Middleton, and Tyton Wiseman, with a expansive group of young talent on the bench.
Kiowa qualified for the state tournament last season, but lost in the quarterfinals to Okarche. Quaid said that experience left a lasting impression on his team.
“The kids are ready. They’re focused,” Quaid said. “We didn’t play our best basketball last year at the state tournament, and they know that. I think they’re looking for a little redemption.”
Quaid said his team is a very tight-knit group, and they have all rallied around the mantra of one of their own. When Dakota Trammell wanted to dye part of his jet black hair gold, his mother asked him what made him choose that color.
His response?
“Black and gold, baby.”
Quaid said that the rest of the team loved it, and adopted the sentiment for the entire run through the playoffs.
“It stuck and it’s kind of been our mantra,” Quaid said. “It’s been really special.”
Quaid is a former Kiowa graduate himself, so he said coaching this team has been a blessing.
“Every trip is different and special. Just to do it here with the people that I grew up with and the kids here are my home town people too,” Quaid said. “I don’t ever let it show, but it means a whole lot to me. There’s no words for it.
“This is the best place to be and the best kids to coach,” Quaid added. "And I enjoy every minute of it."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
