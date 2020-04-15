BOYS BASKETBALL: Cody Williams to lead Kiowa, pending board approval

Cody Williams knew in first grade that he wanted to grow up to be a teacher and a coach. Now, he’s living that dream and is tabbed to take over the Kiowa boys basketball program.
Williams will become the Cowboys basketball coach pending approval by the Kiowa Public Schools Board of Education. Keith Quaid retired from the position, but was able to oversee the search for his replacement as Kiowa's athletic director.
"We wanted somebody that had good character,” Quaid said. "We care about our kids here, and we want somebody there to care for them and love on them. In addition to that, he’s good at what he does."
Williams and Quaid have a long history together, dating back to Williams’ high school days.
“He coached against me my junior year when he was at Tish(omingo),” Williams smiled. “We played at Mustang at area and he beat me out. So I still have a little bit (of feelings) right there…but I’ve known him a long time and I’m really excited to work with him.”
Williams comes to Kiowa after he coached at Byng, where he compiled a 61-45 record since 2016.
The Ada News reported in February that Williams turned in his resignation at Byng after a tough Class 4A district road game and a day before the program was set to host a regional tournament.
But Williams said he’s excited to lead the Cowboys.
“Kiowa was kind of like that ‘it’ job for me,” Williams said. “Kind of like Duke in college. If you get an opportunity to coach there, you want to go there. I know Kiowa is a basketball school, and I’m really excited about that.”
Williams and his wife have a young family, with a pair of sons aged 4 years and 4 months.
So in addition to basketball, Williams said it was about finding a place to raise that family.
"It seems like a family place, which is what I’m really looking for,” Williams said. “I just really want to get somewhere that is like that. I want to be part of a community.”
Williams comes from a coaching lineage, with a pair of hall-of-fame uncles in the track and field and girls basketball worlds.
After growing up tall and athletic with a passion for basketball, Williams first played for Dan Chapman at Lindsay High School. He later played for East Central University under Terry Shannon, now a professor at Oral Roberts.
All of these influences have led Williams to follow his childhood dreams.
“It’s actually saved my life a few times,” Williams said of basketball. “The gym saved me. So I’m pretty excited to be able to do it.”
Williams said he is big on development of not only his players as athletes, but as young adults. Under the tenants of ownership, responsibility, and accountability, he wants to be able to teach his players while allowing them to grow into their best selves.
“A lot of people influenced me, and I just want to do the same,” Williams said. “Now, I’m going to hold them to a high standard, because basketball is a lot to me. I expect of them that if they’re there, they’re giving me everything they have, because I’m going to give them everything I have.”
But with all of the love, passion, sweat, and hard work that goes into the game and being a coach, Williams said he is thrilled to put on black and gold.
“I want to be here, I want to be a part of this, I want to be a part of the community,” Williams said. "I’m definitely here for the long haul."
