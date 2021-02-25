BOYS BASKETBALL: Coach: Miners playing 'best basketball' in the playoffs

The Miners aren't ones to back down from a challenge.
Hartshorne will be opening up the first round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class 2A regional tournament with a first-round tilt against Pawnee on Thursday.
Coach Daniel Lokey said that, after a strong win in districts, it’ll help give his team extra motivation as they face their next playoff hurdle against the Black Bears.
“It is a very good springboard,” he said. “It definitely gives us confidence going into a game like that.”
Pawnee is ranked at No. 3 in Class 2A with an 18-1 record.
Lokey said it’s going to be a challenge playing a team like that, but that his Miners are ready to put in the work and meet the challenge head on.
“We’re young, we don’t have anything to lose,” Lokey said. “We just come off playing some of our best basketball, and I think there’s a lot of excitement there.”
The Miners are a young team that has seen a lot of struggles as they’ve dealt with — like many teams — COVID cancellations and issues and trying to come together as a single unit. But Lokey said his team has strengthened themselves through the fire, forging a strong Hartshorne team that plays well together.
“That’s because of the fires we’ve already went through this season,” Lokey said. “We’re cleaning it up and playing our best basketball when it matters the most.”
He also mentioned that after graduating a large group of seniors two years ago, the latest edition of the Miners have battled and worked through adversity to get to where they are today. But through their hard work and determination, they’re not blazing a path that is completely their own.
“Just trying to get that team cohesion is important,” Lokey said. “They’re starting to get into that groove that I’ve been talking about for two years, so it’s exciting to see.”
BOYS
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT KONAWA
G3: Konawa vs. Coalgate, 3 p.m.
G1: Pawnee vs. Hartshorne, 8 p.m.
AT PORTER
G4: Canadian vs. Oklahoma Christian, 3 p.m.
G2: Okemah vs. Porter, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT PORTER
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT PORTER
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT HOWE
G3: Gore vs. Savanna, 3 p.m.
G1: Howe vs. Wilburton, 8 p.m.
AT WARNER
G4: Panama vs. Warner, 3 p.m.
G2: Central Sallisaw vs. Oktaha, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT WARNER
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT WARNER
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
