BOYS BASKETBALL: Canadian's Gary Hendrix retires to spend more time with family

Gary Hendrix thought that it was time.
The now-former Canadian coach and athletic director said that after the season, he felt like he was ready to retire and say goodbye to the game and the school.
Hendrix, who still lives in Fort Gibson, said that he wants to focus on helping out his parents. His father, 91, and mother, 88, are both in good health, but Hendrix wants to be able to assist them with things, like his father’s rent houses.
“I’m very fortunate that my parents are still living,” Hendrix said. "I just felt like I needed to be a little closer helping him and helping my mother.”
As for Canadian, Hendrix said the school and people will always hold a special place in his heart.
"I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my two years there. Everybody at Canadian schools and the people there were great for me,” Hendrix said. "I was a blessed guy to be able to coach there for two years, and fortunate to have two really good seasons there.”
Hendrix said that he was looking forward to the last months of the school year. He was ready to enjoy the time he had left with his students and colleagues before the upcoming summer.
He had planned on supporting the Cougars during their spring sports seasons, and was looking forward to the bittersweet goodbye to the seniors during graduation.
But when the novel coronavirus pandemic forced the shutdown of sports and distance learning for Oklahoma schools, all of that was taken away.
"I was able to tell our team, but hate to have missed last couple months of school,” Hendrix said. “I’ll miss being around the guys and seniors, and hate missing watching them play baseball and track and giving a proper goodbye to everyone.”
Hendrix said he’ll spend his free time out on the golf course, while also visiting with his daughter and grandkids in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He’s going to enjoy getting to be a grandfather, a father, and a son.
Canadian has since announced Chester Pittman as Hendrix's replacement. But the former coach said he'll still have a piece of his heart in Cougar Country.
Hendrix said that although he didn’t get to say goodbye on his own terms, his former players still haven’t seen the last of him.
"That part I regret,” he said. “(But) I’ll get down there to watch those guys play there next year."
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.