BOYS BASKETBALL: Buffs ready to begin 2021-2022 season

The Buffs are back.
McAlester basketball will begin its season on Tuesday as it faces off against Hugo in Bob Brumley Gymnasium.
But the Buffs have been hard at work since the offseason preparing for the upcoming year, and senior Adante Holiman said he and has teammates have been putting in plenty of hours in the gym.
“It’s been going good,” Holiman said. “We’ve had most of the guys in there for months now, and we’ve been going pretty good.”
McAlester will see the return of the high-profile scorer Holiman — who recently signed to play college basketball for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley in 2022 — as well as many new and returning faces along the Buffs bench.
Holiman said it’s been a lot of hard work getting everyone to come together, and adjusting to the upcoming onslaught of a schedule.
“Some of them, it’s kind of hard adjusting, moving in from different schools. Especially playing 5A,” Holiman said. “It’s a big difference going from Class B to 5A. It’s a big transition.”
Senior Bryson Martin is one of those players that is seeing that big jump in classification since his transfer to McAlester last school year. But that hasn’t stopped him from being excited about the chance to play in a Buffs uniform.
“It’s been fun,” Martin said. "I’m excited, I’m ready.”
And as senior Ladell Walker was quick to mention, each and every player across the roster have all been committed to progressing in every facet of the game with each practice.
“We’re working hard, trying to get better (every day),” Walker said.
“It’s been a lot of conditioning,” senior Christion Woods added. “But we’ve got to adjust, listen to detail, so we can get our priorities straight and focus to what (Coach Will Holiman) says and what he’s telling us.”
Even with all the hard work, early mornings, and gritty battles during scrimmages, the Buffs are looking forward to getting back to basketball and once again playing in front of their home town fans.
And as they set out to make some noise this season, the Buffs are committed to coming together as a team and making a run through the 2021-2022 season.
“It’s very energetic,” Brason Johnson said. “We want to prove something to everyone.”
