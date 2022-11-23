BOYS BASKETBALL: Buffs building for return to the hardwood

The Buffs are back.
McAlester is readying for its return to the court next week as the Buffs will open the 2022-2023 season on Tuesday.
Coach Will Holiman and his Buffs recorded the program’s first winning season in a decade, while also earning a regional tournament runner-up and area tournament appearance.
But now the Buffs are back and energized to power into the new season. Senior Jake Forehand said he was excited about the upcoming slate.
“It’s going to be a good year,” Forehand said. “We should have a pretty decent team. Hopefully we can shock some people.”
Junior Adonis Holiman is the top returning scorer for the Buffaloes — averaging 13 points, six assists, and four steals per game. He said McAlester has already been hard at work since Oct. 1, and the team will add a few more members to its ranks following the conclusion of football season.
“Things have been good. We’ve been working hard, getting better. Plus, we don’t have everyone else in yet,” Holiman said.
McAlester will continue working to improve with teh goal of qualifying for the state tournament — which the Buffs have not done since 2006.
McAlester will be balanced with talent, with freshmen and sophomore playmakers being complemented by veteran junior and senior leadership. Plus, they’ve added new faces to the program, such as senior transfer Cole Allen.
But the journey to the playoffs in March starts early. And as Evan Black pointed out, the Buffs have already started conditioning and building the foundation for the season.
“We’ve been putting in work,” Black said. “Every single day we’re running, doing what we’ve gotta do (to be ready).”
The Buffs will open the regular season on Nov. 29 as McAlester hits the road to Hugo, before returning home to host Broken Bow at Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Dec. 6.
