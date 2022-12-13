BOYS BASKETBALL: Buffaloes use second-half salvo to take overtime win

The Buffs took it to the wire, but weren't going to be denied a victory.
McAlester faced off against Shawnee inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium on Tuesday, where the Buffs held strong on the way to a 63-55 overtime win over the Wolves.
The Buffs opened up on a 6-1 run thanks to shots from Adonis Holiman and Malachi Wrice. The Wolves responded with a run of their own, but Holiman drained a half-court shot at the buzzer to put McAlester up 9-7 after the opening quarter.
Evan Black fed Cole Allen for two to start the second quarter, and Wrice followed up with a post-up bucket for two more points. Wrice later added a hard-earned score as he was fouled, sinking the following free throw to complete the three-point play.
A Wolves run powered them out in front, but Wrice answered with four quick points. But Shawnee responded with a 5-0 run to end the quarter with a 27-21 lead.
Allen swished a triple to start the half for the Buffs, and Holiman found Wrice for a slamming two-handed dunk as McAlester cut into the deficit. The Wolves rattled off four quick points in response, but Allen drilled another there to trim the lead down to three points.
Allen later added a three followed by a driving score by Holiman to tie up the game late into the third quarter. But late free throws for the Wolves gave them a 36-34 edge heading into the final period.
Wrice put up a floater to start the fourth, followed by a triple from Allen to give McAlester the lead and force a Shawnee timeout with 7:14 remaining. Lewis Woodmore added a free throw followed by another bucket from Wrice to extend the lead.
The Wolves responded with six quick points to tie the game, setting off a back-and-forth with the Buffs. Free throws from Pickett and Holiman put McAlester back out front, but a bucket for Shawnee trimmed the lead down to one with less than two minutes to play.
Shawnee got a quick score to go out in the lead, but McAlester answered with a two-handed slam by Wrice to tie the game at 49-49 and send it into overtime.
Eli Chatman got four quick points for the Buffs, and later fed Wrice for two more. Woodmore next got a steal and was fouled on the other end, sinking both to give McAlester a six-point lead with just under two minutes in extra basketball.
Woodmore next added in a driving floater, with Allen finding Chatman for two more on the next trip down the floor. Allen finished it off with a juke move to shake a defender and a eurostep to score, putting an exclamation point on the win.
Wrice led the way with 21 points for the Buffs, followed by Allen with 17 points, Holiman with 14 points, and Chatman with eight points.
Next up for McAlester, the Buffs will host Bishop Kelley inside Bob Brumley Gymnasium in the last game before the Christmas break on Friday.
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
