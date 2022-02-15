BOYS BASKETBALL: Area teams reveling in regional tournament opportunities

DEREK HATRIDGE | Staff file photoMatthew Rice and Cole Allen have helped power Pittsburg through the playoffs, and are once again ready to face the competition in regional tournament play this week.

The chase for the gold ball is heating up.

The next round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B playoffs is set to begin on Thursday with regional tournament play, and local teams are gearing up to once again face the competition.

The Pittsburg Panthers are one of four local Class A-B teams that have advanced to regional tournament play after bolting out to a large 80-41 win over Smithville last week.

Just like two of their counterparts on the girls' team, two Panthers were honored for eclipsing 1,000 career points. Cole Allen and Matthew Rice are two high-profile scorers for Pittsburg, and were presented with banners commemorating the accomplishment.

But of course, those efforts and the wins that have come along the way wouldn't be possible without the entire team putting in the work every day. Jenson has lauded the efforts of his players, who have not missed a beat since their deep playoff run last season.

“We play pretty well,” he said. “It’s the same bunch that I had last year, and we’ve been playing pretty well.”

Next up for the B-No. 3 Panthers (21-3) are the Tigers from Tupelo. They are 7-10 on the season, and won their district tournament with a commanding 63-29 victory over Wapanucka last week. Junior Cody Airington led the way with 27 points, followed by Rodney Sutterfield with nine points, Davin Weller with eight, and Harley Davidson with seven points.

A win for the Panthers would advance them to the regional finals at Moss on Saturday, and would result in an automatic advancement to the area tournament at Wilburton the following week.

Here is the complete Class A-B regional bracket for local girls teams:

CLASS A

AREA II

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT RIPLEY

G3: Summit Christian vs. Ripley, 3 p.m.

G1: Stuart vs. Dewar, 8 p.m.

AT REGENT PREP

G4: Yale vs. Regent Prep, 3 p.m.

G2: Okarche vs. Wellston, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT REGENT PREP

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

AREA IV

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT RED OAK

G3: Talihina vs. Webbers Falls, 3 p.m.

G1: Red Oak vs. Porter, 8 p.m.

AT QUINTON

G4: Wright City vs. Wetumka, 3 p.m.

G2: Rattan vs. Quinton, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

AT QUINTON

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT QUINTON

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

CLASS B

AREA IV

REGIONAL A-B

THURSDAY

AT PITTSBURG

G3: Smithville vs. Wapanucka, 3 p.m.

G1: Pittsburg vs. Tupelo, 8 p.m.

AT MOSS

G4: Calvin vs. Moss, 3 p.m.

G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Springer, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

AT MOSS

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT MOSS

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

REGIONAL C-D

THURSDAY

AT KIOWA

G3: Moyers vs. Coleman, 3 p.m.

G1: Boswell vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.

AT STRINGTOWN

G4: Sasakwa vs. Battiest, 3 p.m.

G2: Stringtown vs. McCurtain, 8 p.m.

FRIDAY

AT MOSS

G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.

G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.

SATURDAY

AT MOSS

G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)

G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)

Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.

