BOYS BASKETBALL: Area teams reveling in regional tournament opportunities

The chase for the gold ball is heating up.
The next round of the Oklahoma Secondary Schools Activities Association Class A-B playoffs is set to begin on Thursday with regional tournament play, and local teams are gearing up to once again face the competition.
The Pittsburg Panthers are one of four local Class A-B teams that have advanced to regional tournament play after bolting out to a large 80-41 win over Smithville last week.
Just like two of their counterparts on the girls' team, two Panthers were honored for eclipsing 1,000 career points. Cole Allen and Matthew Rice are two high-profile scorers for Pittsburg, and were presented with banners commemorating the accomplishment.
But of course, those efforts and the wins that have come along the way wouldn't be possible without the entire team putting in the work every day. Jenson has lauded the efforts of his players, who have not missed a beat since their deep playoff run last season.
“We play pretty well,” he said. “It’s the same bunch that I had last year, and we’ve been playing pretty well.”
Next up for the B-No. 3 Panthers (21-3) are the Tigers from Tupelo. They are 7-10 on the season, and won their district tournament with a commanding 63-29 victory over Wapanucka last week. Junior Cody Airington led the way with 27 points, followed by Rodney Sutterfield with nine points, Davin Weller with eight, and Harley Davidson with seven points.
A win for the Panthers would advance them to the regional finals at Moss on Saturday, and would result in an automatic advancement to the area tournament at Wilburton the following week.
Here is the complete Class A-B regional bracket for local girls teams:
CLASS A
AREA II
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT RIPLEY
G3: Summit Christian vs. Ripley, 3 p.m.
G1: Stuart vs. Dewar, 8 p.m.
AT REGENT PREP
G4: Yale vs. Regent Prep, 3 p.m.
G2: Okarche vs. Wellston, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT REGENT PREP
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
AREA IV
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT RED OAK
G3: Talihina vs. Webbers Falls, 3 p.m.
G1: Red Oak vs. Porter, 8 p.m.
AT QUINTON
G4: Wright City vs. Wetumka, 3 p.m.
G2: Rattan vs. Quinton, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT QUINTON
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT QUINTON
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
CLASS B
AREA IV
REGIONAL A-B
THURSDAY
AT PITTSBURG
G3: Smithville vs. Wapanucka, 3 p.m.
G1: Pittsburg vs. Tupelo, 8 p.m.
AT MOSS
G4: Calvin vs. Moss, 3 p.m.
G2: Buffalo Valley vs. Springer, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
REGIONAL C-D
THURSDAY
AT KIOWA
G3: Moyers vs. Coleman, 3 p.m.
G1: Boswell vs. Kiowa, 8 p.m.
AT STRINGTOWN
G4: Sasakwa vs. Battiest, 3 p.m.
G2: Stringtown vs. McCurtain, 8 p.m.
FRIDAY
AT MOSS
G5: Winner G3 vs. Loser G2, 3 p.m.
G6: Winner G4 vs. Loser G1, 8 p.m.
SATURDAY
AT MOSS
G7: Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 3 p.m. (Winner advances to area)
G8: Winner G1 vs. Winner G2, 8 p.m. (Winner and runner-up advance to area)
Contact Derek Hatridge at dhatridge@mcalesternews.com.
